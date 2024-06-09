Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Minogue, 56, shows off ultra-toned legs in new beachside photos
Kylie Minogue shows off ultra-toned legs in new beachside photos

The former Neighbours actress visited Athens

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Pop princess Kylie Minogue has shared a plethora of stunning new beachside photos from her recent trip to Athens.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the singer, who recently turned 56, uploaded a string of sun-drenched snapshots giving centre stage to her black sequined gown complete with intricate beaded wing detailing and a daring thigh-split.

woman posing in black dress on beach © Instagram
Kylie exuded glamour in a black sequined dress

Perching on a large, rectangular cushion, Kylie oozed confidence as she struck a series of sultry poses next to the water's edge. She wore her luminous blonde locks in mermaid-esque waves, and highlighted her features with a sweep of radiant makeup.

"Ooohh @balmain & @ooaesthesis & sunset… YES PLEASE! Thanks for a lovely evening in Athens!" Kylie noted in her caption.

woman sitting on beach in black dress© Instagram
The singer beamed as she enjoyed the mesmerising sunset

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "You look SO gorgeous as always!!!" while a second gushed: "Love everything about this" and a third chimed in: "Living her best life!!!"

Kylie's trip to Athens comes after she celebrated her 56th birthday alongside the fourth anniversary of Kylie Minogue Wines. For the double celebration, the Aussie singer hosted an evening soirée in London complete with decadent floral decorations.

At the time, she told her fans on social media: "It's my birthday! I want to say thank you so much for all the beautiful messages that have been coming in and keeping me very happily busy," she gushed.

"Thank you so much, I appreciate everything! I'm sending all my love, and happy birthday to me!"

Kylie Minogue attends the celebration for Kylie Minogue Wines' fourth anniversary at Annabel's on May 28, 2024 in London, England.© Helen Abraham
Kylie looked magnificent in magenta

For the splendid occasion, Kylie rocked a vivid magenta Erdem dress peppered with large pink roses.

Complete with a boat neckline, a structured column skirt and an oversized bow-adorned bodice, Kylie's dress was a serious head-turner.

Kylie Minogue attends the celebration for Kylie Minogue Wines' fourth anniversary at Annabel's on May 28, 2024 in London, England.© Helen Abraham
The hitmaker raised a glass for the celebration for Kylie Minogue Wines' fourth anniversary at Annabel's

As for hair and makeup, the Spinning Around hitmaker wore her glossy mane in beachy waves, adding a lilac eyeshadow and warm pink tones to her cheeks and lips to bring out her radiant complexion.

Kylie's wine brand

Kylie launched her eponymous wine brand in 2020 with the help of London-based distributor, Benchmark Drinks. Since its launch, the star's brand has gone on to win multiple prestigious awards.

Kylie Minogue in a green bra and denim outfit© Getty Images
The Australian singer and actress launched her brand in 2020

The Kylie Minogue Rosé is an elegant, bespoke blend made from Carignan and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes sourced from the sun-drenched southern French Coast.

Meanwhile, in October 2022, the star celebrated the launch of a brand-new wine – an alcohol-free sparkling rose. And according to data firm NIQQ, Kylie Minogue Wines brought in £30 million in wine sales and saw a 20 percent rise in sales in the last year.

