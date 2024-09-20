Excited for Tension? See Kylie Minogue's 10 wildest tour costumes of all time

Kylie Minogue has just announced a massive world tour set for 2025, marking her largest concert series in over a decade. The tour will feature stops in both England and Scotland, among other international destinations, and will be in support of her latest album Tension.
The pop icon, known for her global hit Padam Padam, is also gearing up to release a follow-up to the 2023 album. Titled Tension II, the album will drop on October 18, featuring nine brand-new tracks.
The Tension tour kicks off in Minogue's native Australia, before making its way through Asia and arriving in the UK on May 16, 2025, where her first stop will be Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. From there, she’ll take her high-energy show to cities across the UK, including Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, and two highly anticipated nights at The O2 in London.
In a statement about the tour, Minogue shared her enthusiasm, saying, "I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more. It’s been an exhilarating ride so far, and now get ready for your close-up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming."
Minogue teased Tension II in a recent Instagram post, saying, "LOVERS… TENSION II… The sequel with NINE new tracks will be yours on October 18th! Get ready for your close-up … Lead single coming September 27th."
Kylie Minogue's 2023 album Tension was a major success, becoming her ninth number-one album in the UK. Earlier this year, she also received the Global Icon Award at the BRITs and took home a Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording for Padam Padam. She wowed fans with her performance at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in July, just months after becoming the first headliner at Voltaire nightclub, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Fans can expect a stunning display of fashion, choreography, and Minogue's signature OTT style throughout the tour.
What to expect from the stage:
Kylie Minogue is known for her glamorous, high-fashion tour costumes that combine pop star glitz with couture elegance. Her outfits often feature a mix of sequins, feathers, and bold, vibrant colours, complemented by dramatic headpieces and accessories. Kylie’s costumes usually reflect the themes of her albums, with a focus on visual spectacle.
In the past, her costumes have been designed by some of the biggest names in fashion, including Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, Julien Macdonald, and Alexander McQueen. For her Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour, for instance, she wore a stunning Grecian-inspired wardrobe by Gaultier.
The tour dates:
Yes, Kylie Minogue is officially touring in 2025. She will be embarking on the Tension world tour, which is set to be her largest tour in a decade. The tour will kick off in Australia before travelling to Asia, the UK, and other international destinations.
Football isn’t coming home, but Kylie is:
Kylie will be touring the UK as part of her 2025 Tension world tour. She will begin her UK leg on May 16, 2025, in Glasgow, and will perform in major cities including London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham, and Birmingham.
The Prices:
Ticket prices for Kylie Minogue's 2025 Tension tour will vary depending on the venue and seat selection. While official prices have not been fully announced, typical ticket ranges for major pop concerts of this scale are expected to start around £75 for standard seating, with premium and VIP packages costing significantly more.
How to see her in action:
Presale tickets for the Tension tour will be available through various outlets. Fans can typically access presale tickets by signing up for artist newsletters, subscribing to official ticket platforms like Ticketmaster, or through partnerships such as mobile network Three+, which is providing early access for their customers. "The Three+ pre-sale tickets are on sale from 10am on Wednesday 25th September for up to 48 hours. The tickets will go on general sale from Friday 27th September at 9am," the company explained in a statement. Specific details about presale availability will be shared closer to the on-sale date. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, September 27, 2024.