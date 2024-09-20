Excited for Tension? See Kylie Minogue's 10 wildest tour costumes of all time

Kylie Minogue has just announced a massive world tour set for 2025, marking her largest concert series in over a decade. The tour will feature stops in both England and Scotland, among other international destinations, and will be in support of her latest album Tension.

The pop icon, known for her global hit Padam Padam, is also gearing up to release a follow-up to the 2023 album. Titled Tension II, the album will drop on October 18, featuring nine brand-new tracks.

The Tension tour kicks off in Minogue's native Australia, before making its way through Asia and arriving in the UK on May 16, 2025, where her first stop will be Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. From there, she’ll take her high-energy show to cities across the UK, including Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, and two highly anticipated nights at The O2 in London.

In a statement about the tour, Minogue shared her enthusiasm, saying, "I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more. It’s been an exhilarating ride so far, and now get ready for your close-up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming."

Minogue teased Tension II in a recent Instagram post, saying, "LOVERS… TENSION II… The sequel with NINE new tracks will be yours on October 18th! Get ready for your close-up … Lead single coming September 27th."

© Samir Hussein Kylie Minogue performed at BST Hyde Park on July 13 2024

Kylie Minogue's 2023 album Tension was a major success, becoming her ninth number-one album in the UK. Earlier this year, she also received the Global Icon Award at the BRITs and took home a Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording for Padam Padam. She wowed fans with her performance at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in July, just months after becoming the first headliner at Voltaire nightclub, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Fans can expect a stunning display of fashion, choreography, and Minogue's signature OTT style throughout the tour.

What to expect from the stage:

Kylie Minogue is known for her glamorous, high-fashion tour costumes that combine pop star glitz with couture elegance. Her outfits often feature a mix of sequins, feathers, and bold, vibrant colours, complemented by dramatic headpieces and accessories. Kylie’s costumes usually reflect the themes of her albums, with a focus on visual spectacle.

© Stuart Mostyn Kylie Minogue performing at Cardiff International Arena in 2002 for her 'KylieFever' tour in a Y2K bedazzled outfit

In the past, her costumes have been designed by some of the biggest names in fashion, including Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, Julien Macdonald, and Alexander McQueen. For her Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour, for instance, she wore a stunning Grecian-inspired wardrobe by Gaultier.

The tour dates:

Yes, Kylie Minogue is officially touring in 2025. She will be embarking on the Tension world tour, which is set to be her largest tour in a decade. The tour will kick off in Australia before travelling to Asia, the UK, and other international destinations.

Football isn’t coming home, but Kylie is:

Kylie will be touring the UK as part of her 2025 Tension world tour. She will begin her UK leg on May 16, 2025, in Glasgow, and will perform in major cities including London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham, and Birmingham.

The Prices:

Ticket prices for Kylie Minogue's 2025 Tension tour will vary depending on the venue and seat selection. While official prices have not been fully announced, typical ticket ranges for major pop concerts of this scale are expected to start around £75 for standard seating, with premium and VIP packages costing significantly more.

How to see her in action:

Presale tickets for the Tension tour will be available through various outlets. Fans can typically access presale tickets by signing up for artist newsletters, subscribing to official ticket platforms like Ticketmaster, or through partnerships such as mobile network Three+, which is providing early access for their customers. "The Three+ pre-sale tickets are on sale from 10am on Wednesday 25th September for up to 48 hours. The tickets will go on general sale from Friday 27th September at 9am," the company explained in a statement. Specific details about presale availability will be shared closer to the on-sale date. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Kylie's Best Tour Costumes Ever:

1/ 10 © Pete Still Punk Princess - 1991 In one of her early performances for the Lets Get To It tour, Kylie embraced a punk-rock aesthetic in a black fishnet bodysuit, topped off with a military-style cap. The daring mesh design and bold embellishments gave her a rebellious edge while performing on stage at the Manchester Apollo.

2/ 10 © Stuart Mostyn Galactic Glam - 2002 Kylie dazzled in a silver, futuristic ensemble that sparkled under the lights at the start of her KylieFever tour. Her metallic arm cuffs, glittering mini skirt, and crop top radiated a space-age vibe. Paired with silver boots and a high-tech set, the outfit was the perfect reflection of her high-energy performance at Cardiff International Arena.

3/ 10 © Dave Hogan Vegas Showgirl - 2006 Kylie channeled her inner showgirl in a vibrant, feathered pink ensemble that lit up the stage for the opening night of her Showgirl Homecoming Tour. The elaborate headdress and bejewelled bodysuit sparkled, while the feathers brought Vegas-style spectacle.



4/ 10 © Pete Still Wild Thing - 2007 Kylie wowed in a leopard-print bodysuit that oozed fierce feline energy. The skin-tight outfit, complete with a hood and playful cat ears, added a bold element to her Showgirl Homecoming tour performance. The adventurous costume allowed her to command the stage at Wembley Arena.

5/ 10 © Dave Hogan Purple Majesty - 2008 Dressed in a flowing purple gown, Kylie graced the stage on the opening night of her KylieX2008 world tour at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy. The sheer fabric with rib-cage inspired cut-outs gave her an ethereal look, while arm-length gloves added a regal touch.



6/ 10 © Dave Hogan Red Alert - 2008 Kylie made a bold statement in a striking red costume, blending military-inspired couture with high-fashion elegance. A red cap and thigh-high boots completed the look, while the flowing red fabric trailing behind her added drama to her KylieX2008 tour performance in Belfast.



7/ 10 © Pete Still Boys Club - 2008 Kylie performed in a striking black-and-white outfit at the O2 Arena for her KylieX2008 tour. Channeling a futuristic, menswear-inspired aesthetic; she rocked an undone black bow-tie, thigh-high boots and gloves, with her hair styled in a glamorous updo. The contrast of her look against the dark stage gave her an edgy, commanding presence.

8/ 10 © Ian Gavan Goddess Rising - 2011 Kylie embodied a divine figure in a Grecian-inspired gown, emerging from a golden seashell backdrop during the Aphrodite Les Follies tour. Her outfit, featuring flowing white fabric and metallic accents, evoked ancient mythology, while the gold headpiece added a majestic touch.

9/ 10 © Barry King Golden Goddess - 2011 Kylie took the stage like a regal deity during her Aphrodite Les Follies tour, draped in a flowing cape and a body suit adorned with pearls and metallic embellishments. The headpiece, and intricately detailed shoes transformed her into a goddess, exuding ethereal elegance and poise as she mesmerised the audience at the O2 Arena.