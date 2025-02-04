Kylie Minogue inundated with support following emotional message

Kylie Minogue took to social media on Tuesday for an emotional reason as the Padam Padam singer marked World Cancer Day.

The star, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, posted a touching message, offering her support to anyone who was living with the condition. "February 4th is World Cancer Day," she said. "I'm sending all my love and support to anyone and everyone affected by cancer and want to offer a gentle reminder…

WATCH: See heartbreaking moment Kylie Minogue fights back tears as she recalls cancer battle

"If you or anyone you know has concerns, make an appointment to see your health care provider. And if it's time for your check-ups, you know what to do!" She signed off the message with a heart emoji and her personal signature.

Fans were quick to share their support following her moving words, as one penned: "The things you have achieved since your own cancer diagnosis and subsequent recovery!!! My mum had cancer at the same time as you did and made a full recovery also. So blessed!"

© Instagram The singer shared a personal message with her followers

A second added: "You're such an inspiration," and a third wrote: "Kylie, I love you more than words can say. Thank you for always showing us the strength you carry with you, you are our biggest source of inspiration." Many more simply commented with heart emojis.

Kylie's breast cancer diagnosis

The Australian pop singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, forcing her to cancel her then ongoing tour and pull out of a headline appearance at Glastonbury. The public, including the then Australian prime minister, rallied around the star, offering plenty of support.

For her treatment, Kylie underwent a lumpectomy, which is the removal of breast tissue, before undergoing chemotherapy. The Better the Devil You Know singer made a full recovery from the illness, though compared her treatment to "experiencing a nuclear bomb".

© Dave Hogan Kylie returned to the stage after completing her cancer treatment

In a 2020 interview with People, Kylie relived the moment she found out she had cancer. "It's like the earth had kind of slipped off its axis. You see everything differently," she admitted.

"I remember having had my diagnosis, but the world didn't know. I was with my brother [Brendan Minogue] and my boyfriend at the time [actor Oliver Martinez] — we were all in a daze and went to a cafe.

© Instagram The singer has made a full recovery

"The server at the cafe was like, 'Hey, how are you today?' We just kind of robotically said, 'Good, thanks,' and in that moment I just thought: You really don't know what anyone is going through."

The star's openness in her experience with the disease has been linked with more women voluntarily undergoing checks. In 2008, when Kylie was awarded a cultural award from France, the then minister for culture, Christine Albanel, said: "I want to publicly salute the courage you showed by revealing publicly that you had breast cancer.

© Joe Scarnici Kylie has fundraised for cancer research

"Doctors now even go as far as saying there is a 'Kylie effect' that encourages young women to have regular checks."

In 2014, Kylie launched the 'One Note Against Cancer' campaign to raise money for The Alliance of Cancer Research. The singer recorded the song Crystallise and allowed people to bid to individually own notes in the song.