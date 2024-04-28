Kylie Minogue glitters in daring cut-out dress at star-studded event

Kylie Minogue ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out to attend the Time100 Gala in NYC on Thursday.

For the glittering occasion, the Aussie pop princess resembled a disco dream in a glamorous floor-length black dress with a funky twist.

© Getty Images Kylie rocked a sparkling silver dress at the prestigious event

Posing on the red carpet, Kylie looked phenomenal in her frock which featured a geometric bralette covered in glittering crystals and a thigh-high split running down one leg.

© Getty Images The singer was all smiles as she posed for photos on the red carpet

Ramping up the glamour, the 55-year-old singer accessorised with a diamante-encrusted handbag, diamond jewellery and a pair of silver heels covered in gems.

She wore her luminous blonde tresses in a centre part and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a pop of pink blush and a slick of glossy nude lipstick.

Kylie attended the star-studded event alongside a plethora of A-list guests who were also featured on Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world across fields spanning film, music, sports and more.

Also hot-footing it to the prestigious event were the likes of pop star Dua Lipa, actress Uma Thurman, Maya Rudolph, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brittany Mahomes who was there to support her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Over on Instagram, the All The Lovers hitmaker shared a plethora of showstopping images and video clips which she sweetly captioned: "Hiiii @time 100 [red heart] Thank you for this incredible honour".

Kylie's elegant appearance comes after she underwent an edgy transformation teeming with denim and leather. In photos shared to social media, the Aussie singer shared a mirror selfie giving centre stage to her punk-inspired get-up.

© Instagram Kylie rocked a pair of edgy thigh-baring jeans and a cropped leather jacket

The star could be seen modelling a studded black leather jacket and a pair of thigh-baring jeans complete with poppers running down the front.

In keeping with her monochromatic look, the Padam Padam hitmaker elevated her ensemble with a glossy black manicure and a pair of black leather boots. She accessorised with a cluster of gold necklaces and accentuated her eyes with a generous slick of black kohl eyeliner.

The global star's fans and friends raced to the comments section to weigh in on Kylie's sartorial prowess, with one writing: "That jacket though," while another gushed: "You look incredible."

© Getty Images The pop princess always looks flawless

Kylie has long impressed fans with her fun sense of style. During an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, the musician revealed that her fashion sense always evolves depending on the occasion and how she's feeling. "It depends what it's for," the star explained. "It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy. I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."