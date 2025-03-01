Kelly Ripa oozes chic in strapless dress and bombshell curls as she enjoys date night with 'boyfriend'

If there’s one thing Kelly Ripa knows how to do right, it’s serve bold glamour for a romantic date night. The LIVE with Kelly and Mark anchor looked sensational on Friday as she stepped out with her husband, Mark Consuelos, who she has dubbed as her "boyfriend".

Kelly looked sensational as she rocked a strapless ivory dress crafted from stylish suede courtesy of Audrey Slater-Spiegel. The figure-hugging number was adorned with a gold hardware chain accent that was used to create a halter neckline to the garment.

Hairdresser Ryan Trygstad styled the 54-year-old's luscious blonde locks into voluminous waves with a middle parting while her makeup oozed midnight glamour with Kristofer Buckle perfecting a dark smokey eye, a bronze glowing cheek, and a nude glossy lip.

© Instagram Kelly posed alongside her "boyfriend" ahead of their date night

Kelly posed for a sweet photo next to her husband who looked equally suave in a black tailored suit layered over a sleek black shirt. Over the image, Kelly penned: "Night out with my boyfriend @instasuelos."

The next Instagram Story depicted the mother-of-three posing for a solo shot as she showed off her radiant glam while smiling at the camera.

The couple's date night comes after they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday evening.

© Instagram Kelly stunned in a suede dress

The couple sat down with the talk show host to discuss their relationship on and off the screen. Jimmy played a hilarious clip from LIVE with Kelly and Mark on the show which saw the Riverdale alum zone out of a conversation with his wife on air.

Following the video, Kelly shared: "That actually happens more than you think."

"Something you wait for those que words – police, help. And I was just having a moment. I was literally thinking about lunch," added Mark.

© ABC The couple co-host LIVE with Kelly and Mark

The talk show host then asked whether the scenario occurs a lot when the couple are at home. "That moment at home is 99 percent of the conversation," revealed Kelly.

Jimmy responded: "It spills over on air and you then have a problem."

Kelly then put her foot down and revealed the ultimatum she gave her husband. "That's where I draw the line, at least pretend you're paying attention to me on air. From nine until ten, it's not that hard."

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark married in 1996

Mark hilariously concluded: "Sometimes I take a little nap during the show."

Kelly looked sensational for the occasion as she donned an all-black ensemble. The chic look featured a silk blazer and matching tailored pants. The garment was cinched at the waist and layered over a sheer lace blouse accented with a long diamond-encrusted necklace.