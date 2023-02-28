Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola's magical night out following big move The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is getting time in with all her kids

Kelly Ripa is one happy mom, getting to spend ample amounts of time with her children even after they've all flown the nest, especially with her daughter Lola.

The mother-daughter duo are enjoying themselves while together again in New York City, with Kelly's latest video a magical display of their nights out. Take a look in the video below.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Lola's magical night out

Loading the player...

The TV star is getting ample opportunity to devote some much needed time to Lola after the 21-year-old moved back home following her stint in Europe.

Lola moved to London for a semester abroad program in conjunction with her time at New York University, and now she's living with her parents till the end of her school year.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's heartfelt tribute to David Muir in her book, Live Wire, is friendship goals

TRENDING NOW: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal pride in new announcement

One of Kelly's three children, alongside brothers Michael, 25, and Joaquin, who recently turned 20, Lola has shown a keen interest in the arts as well.

In particular, she is looking to carve out a niche as a musician, having released her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, last year.

Kelly and Lola are getting more time to bond since she moved back home

On why she wants to try her hand at becoming a professional musician, Lola previously told Billboard: "I've always loved music and I've always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally."

Speaking about her mom and dad's unwavering support, she added: "They hear me sing all the time. They were like, 'Lola, you need to put something out there.' So when I finally had something that I really liked, they were just super excited for me."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael debuts major hair transformation - see photo

ALSO POPULAR: T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico

While back home, the budding musician isn't afraid to interrupt her parents' private time, as Kelly recounted on a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"My daughter came into [mine and Mark's] room, and she was FaceTiming with her brothers, so they came into see the parents," she recalled.

The family-of-five are incredible close knit

"And they're like 'Mom, what're you doing?' And Lola said, 'Well basically, our parents are now grandparents, because dad is sleeping and it's 6 PM and mom is knitting.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.