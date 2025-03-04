Ivanka Trump's daughter towers next to her mom on lavish balcony as they enjoy getaway to Paris

Ivanka Trump wrapped up February in the most stylish way possible – with her signature Instagram carousel posts.

The mother-of-three took to social media to share a slew of memorable moments that filled the month, with many of the snaps revolving around experiences with her sweet children.

© Instagram Arabella is the spitting image of her mom

However, the image that stole the show was a photograph taken of the 43-year-old with her daughter Arabella Rose on an opulent balcony overlooking the glistening Eiffel Tower at night in Paris.

The 13-year-old stood tall next to her mom as she looked pretty in a navy, long-sleeved mini-dress adorned with ruched ruffles and frills. The high-neck garment was teamed with sheer tights and chic buttery leather boots. Arabella styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup was left natural with a pink lip.

The picture depicted Arabella gazing fondly at her mom as Ivanka smiled towards the camera. Donald Trump's daughter oozed elegance in a black blazer coat dress that was cut on the ankle. The minimalist number featured sharp shoulders and was cinched at the waist by a black belt embellished with a floral accent craft from gold hardware.

Ivanka's glossy blonde tresses were styled into voluminous curls while her makeup exuded soft glamor with a brown smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude lip.

The First Daughter captioned the adorable post: "February Look Back!."

Pictures of Ivanka with Arabella Rose

© Instagram Valentine' Day

© Instagram Matching ensembles

© Instagram President Trump's inauguration

© Instagram Summer dresses

Another image in the carousel depicted Ivanka posing on the same balcony alone as she gazed into the distance. However, not all the snaps were taken in the French capital as the blonde beauty shared a photo of her children enjoying a horse ride through a stunning green field.

© Instagram Ivanka's son enjoyed watching an ice hockey match

Ivanka's son, Joseph Frederick, also featured in the post as she shared a snap of him from behind as he watched an ice hockey match. An adorable family photo of the five was included as they posed in front of a blue backdrop draped in basketball jerseys.

© Instagram The family of five

The businesswoman was sure to include a romantic date night photo with her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka looked sensational in a sleeveless black gown that featured a plunging neckline. The garment was adorned with two gold buttons on the waist and paired with bronze pointed-toe heels.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a date night

Ivanka and her husband Jared welcomed Arabella Rose in New York City on July 17, 2011. The couple share two other children, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

The doting mom often shares sweet snaps of herself posing alongside her lookalike daughter. In celebration of Arabella's Bat Mitzvah back in June 2023, the duo both opted for sparkly ensembles. Ivanka brought the glitz in a turquoise sequin cape gown from Jenny Packham. The $6,091 'Lotus Lady Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown' from the renowned British designer was paired with open-toe heels.