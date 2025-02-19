Melania Trump's Valentine's Day outfit revealed – and it's surprising

Melania Trump shunned the expected to go for a surprising look when she celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband, President Donald Trump.

The first lady has become a style icon and instead of dressing in red for an evening out with her husband, she decided to opt for an all-white outfit.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Melania looks gorgeous in a Cara Cara fitted, midi skirt with decorative scallop detail at the hem, and dart construction at the front and back.

She paired the skirt with a matching blouse and a wide, white belt that cinched at her waist.

Melania is cementing her status as a fashion icon, and according to her stylist and designer Hervé Pierre, she doesn't let her style falter when she's behind closed doors.

"She is always impeccably dressed, even when not in public: a pair of skinny pants and a crisp white shirt is usually her signature look," Hervé said in a world-exclusive cover story and interview with HELLO!

"She likes tailored suits and sharp lines," Hervé continued. "She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter.

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks, and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania likes strong tailoring and sleek looks

"It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

Hervé also admitted that there is no premeditated meaning behind Melania's chosen looks, despite some of the headlines and analyses Melania's fashion has sparked.

"For the message she tried to send… there is none. I'm aware that it's trendy to analyze everything, but I wonder how many of your readers, when they get dressed, are thinking: 'What is the message I will give to the world today?' Certainly, none of them [and] it is the same for Mrs. Trump.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania is 'always impeccably dressed'

"Finding clothes for this type of lifestyle is already a lot of work; if I had to think each time about which coded message was behind every look, I would never be able to deliver my work on time," he explained.

"If the look is appropriate for the occasion and looks great, my job is done."

© Getty Images Melania's main priority is her son Barron

Though Melania will make The White House her main residence for the next four years, she revealed she will be splitting her time between Washington D.C., New York City, and Palm Beach, due to her various responsibilities.

She recently explained: "I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach."

© Getty Images Melania will split her time between D.C. New York and Florida

Before Melania's first term as first lady between 2017 and 2021, she admitted she wanted to "be very traditional like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy".

This time around, Melania's "first priority" is being a good mother to their son Barron.

"My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country," she said on Fox & Friends ahead of her husband's inauguration.