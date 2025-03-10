Ella Emhoff switches up her look in unexpected tattoo-baring outfit

Artist, fashion designer and model Ella Emhoff is switching things up for her latest fashion week appearance, dropping her usual edgy aesthetic for something more clean cut.

The 25-year-old, who happens to be the stepdaughter of former vice president of the United States Kamala Harris, made her latest showing at Lacoste's Fall/Winter runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The influencer was spotted front row for the womenswear show dressed in the brand from head to toe, ditching her penchant for knitwear, graphic details, and darker colors for something more clean cut and fun.

Ella arrived looking like she was ready for a day of tennis, dressed in an off-white pleated skirt, white lace-up tennis sneakers and socks to match. She kept her love for knit in the top, wearing a rib-knit white polo and carrying a handbag modeled after a pleated tennis skirt.

Her hair was styled in a bun and the outfit, despite being crisp and fresh, did serve as a way for the model to show off her many tattoos running up her legs and arms. The attire was appropriate given the theme for the show and its setting at Roland-Garros, aka the French Open's famed venue.

"Thank you to the @lacoste team for such an amazing trip and making my first show such a special experience," she wrote alongside some pictures from the occasion on social media. "I've been a big Lacoste fan since I was little, so this has been extra cool. Congratulations to @pelagia.kolotouros on a great show."

© Getty Images Ella attended the Lacoste show for Paris Fashion Week

Ella has thrown herself into her fashion and creative work since the 2024 US presidential election, which she spent campaigning for her stepmother, then vice president. The election was eventually won by now 47th POTUS Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

Ella was one of her stepmother's biggest champions, alongside her older brother Cole and her father, former second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as her mother Kerstin Emhoff.

After the inauguration on January 20, the artist took to social media with a collection of photos spanning back to the inauguration of Harris and former president Joe Biden back in 2021.

© Getty Images She wore a head-toe-toe tennis outfit for her appearance at Roland-Garros

"Hi, I know we are all feeling a lot of emotions today," she candidly addressed up top, holding up a framed photo of herself and Cole at the dais on inauguration day, when she first went viral for her chic outfit.

"I'm truly feeling the full spectrum of emotions right now as I reflect on the past 4 years," she continued. "I just want to say I'm so grateful for everyone who has supported me during this period of my life. Some of my highest highs and lowest lows."

© Getty Images Ella was one of her stepmother's biggest supporters during her presidential campaign

"For those who made it harder, you suck. It's been truly insane and [an] honor being the 2nd daughter. Thank you for letting me do it in my own way."