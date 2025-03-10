Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ella Emhoff switches up her look in unexpected tattoo-baring outfit
Ella Emhoff is seen arriving to the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

The model is the daughter of former second gentleman Doug Emhoff and his ex-wife Kerstin

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Artist, fashion designer and model Ella Emhoff is switching things up for her latest fashion week appearance, dropping her usual edgy aesthetic for something more clean cut.

The 25-year-old, who happens to be the stepdaughter of former vice president of the United States Kamala Harris, made her latest showing at Lacoste's Fall/Winter runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The influencer was spotted front row for the womenswear show dressed in the brand from head to toe, ditching her penchant for knitwear, graphic details, and darker colors for something more clean cut and fun.

Ella arrived looking like she was ready for a day of tennis, dressed in an off-white pleated skirt, white lace-up tennis sneakers and socks to match. She kept her love for knit in the top, wearing a rib-knit white polo and carrying a handbag modeled after a pleated tennis skirt.

Her hair was styled in a bun and the outfit, despite being crisp and fresh, did serve as a way for the model to show off her many tattoos running up her legs and arms. The attire was appropriate given the theme for the show and its setting at Roland-Garros, aka the French Open's famed venue.

"Thank you to the @lacoste team for such an amazing trip and making my first show such a special experience," she wrote alongside some pictures from the occasion on social media. "I've been a big Lacoste fan since I was little, so this has been extra cool. Congratulations to @pelagia.kolotouros on a great show."

Ella Emhoff attends the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Roland Garros on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Ella attended the Lacoste show for Paris Fashion Week

Check out some of Ella's other fashion statements in 2025 in the pictures below…

1/5

Ella Emhoff arrives at the Thom Browne Fashion Show on February 11, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

Ella at Thom Browne

Ella at Thom Browne in New York City

2/5

Ella Emhoff arrives at the Tory Burch fashion show on February 10, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Ella at Tory Burch

Ella at Tory Burch in New York City

3/5

Ella Emhoff at the Coach Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week held at the Park Avenue Armory on February 10, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty Images

Ella at Coach

Ella at Coach for New York Fashion Week

4/5

Ella Emhoff is seen wearing a black coat, gray and black Eckhaus Latta shirt, brown pants and black boots outside the Eckhaus Latta show during NYFW F/W 2025 on February 08, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Ella at Echkaus Latta

Ella arrives at an Eckhaus Latta show for New York Fashion Week

5/5

Ella Emhoff is seen wearing a white top, faded jeans, white shoes, white bag and blue headhand outside the Sandy Liang show during NYFW F/W 2025 on February 09, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Ella at Sandy Liang

Ella poses outside the Sandy Liang show for New York Fashion Week

Ella has thrown herself into her fashion and creative work since the 2024 US presidential election, which she spent campaigning for her stepmother, then vice president. The election was eventually won by now 47th POTUS Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

Ella was one of her stepmother's biggest champions, alongside her older brother Cole and her father, former second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as her mother Kerstin Emhoff.

After the inauguration on January 20, the artist took to social media with a collection of photos spanning back to the inauguration of Harris and former president Joe Biden back in 2021.

Ella Emhoff attends the Lacoste AW25 Show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 at Roland-Garros on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images
She wore a head-toe-toe tennis outfit for her appearance at Roland-Garros

"Hi, I know we are all feeling a lot of emotions today," she candidly addressed up top, holding up a framed photo of herself and Cole at the dais on inauguration day, when she first went viral for her chic outfit.

"I'm truly feeling the full spectrum of emotions right now as I reflect on the past 4 years," she continued. "I just want to say I'm so grateful for everyone who has supported me during this period of my life. Some of my highest highs and lowest lows."

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff react after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election © Getty Images
Ella was one of her stepmother's biggest supporters during her presidential campaign

"For those who made it harder, you suck. It's been truly insane and [an] honor being the 2nd daughter. Thank you for letting me do it in my own way."

