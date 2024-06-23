Ella Emhoff shows off her many tattoos in a chic little black dress

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts premiered their new documentary film, An Emperor's Jewel — The Making of The Bvlgari Hotel Roma, last week with a pair of bicoastal screenings in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Several members of the Bulgari team were in attendance at the event held in New York City on June 20, which HELLO! also attended, as were several creators and influencers.

One of the major attendees was model, designer, and second daughter Ella Emhoff, with the 25-year-old joining guests at the historic Morgan Library & Museum for a screening of the documentary.

Recommended video You may also like Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walks the runway

Ella, 25, a notable resident of Bushwick, looked chic and fit the museum's glossy setting perfectly, wearing a black scoop-neck mini dress with waist-cinching detailing, and styled it into an overall preppy fit.

Vice President Kamala Harris' step daughter paired the dress with white socks and black buckled shoes, a black and white shoulder bag, and accents of gold jewelry, plus her wide-rimmed glasses and signature curls. The dress allowed for her many intricate tiny tattoos on her arms and legs to shine.

Others in attendance include creators like Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Suarez, Caroline Lin, Karina Bik, Sophie Krakoff, Aysha Sow, Lizzy Hadfield, Jannel Therese, and Carly Cardellino.

© Getty Images Ella attended the Bulgari screening of their new documentary film in New York City

The documentary film captures the conception and construction of the historic hotel in Rome's town square, bringing to life the many years the project consumed, from sourcing the marble for its foundation to the detailed tile mosaic creations on its walls.

MORE: Model Ella Emhoff turns heads with cheeky display in knitted bikini

Per a press release, the documentary "takes audiences on an exclusive behind-the-scenes journey into the creation of the new Bvlgari Hotel Roma, chronicling an imaginary timeline from the Augustus Empire to the grand opening event on June 8, 2023."

© Getty Images She joined a group of other creators and Bulgari executives at the Morgan Library & Museum

"Delving into the meticulous planning, architectural brilliance, and artistic vision behind the project, the film draws parallels between hotel construction and Bvlgari's jewelry craftsmanship, emphasizing Roman heritage, Italian creativity, and timeless design."

SEE: Ella Emhoff is unrecognizable in childhood photo shared as she debuts new look

The last minutes of the film featured an appearance by Priyanka Chopra, a longtime Bulgari ambassador, who was a special guest at the hotel's inauguration in June 2023. Clips are also included of the lavish inauguration party held at the hotel, with Zendaya among the other notable invitees.

© Bulgari Priyanka Chopra made a special appearance in the docufilm as a Bulgari ambassador

The press release adds of her involvement: "The final part of the movie features the extraordinary participation of the award-winning actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, ambassador of the Bvlgari Brand, who is filmed while experiencing the hotel as its first guest."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra exudes old Hollywood glamor in slinky sparkly dress

"In an imaginary conversation with the 'spirit' of Emperor Augustus, the actress highlights the connection between the property, the history of Roma and the Italian legacy of excellence for craftmanship, design and the art of living."

© Getty Images "An Emperor's Jewel — The Making of The Bvlgari Hotel Roma" is now available to stream on Prime Video

It concludes: "Her enthusiasm for her overall experience in the hotel and her love for the city of Rome are tangible and represent a special reward for such an extraordinary work."