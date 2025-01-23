Ivanka Trump twins with teen daughter as they follow in Duchess Sophie's footsteps

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, is known for taking fashion inspiration from the royals and now she's looking towards Duchess Sophie.

Ivanka wore a custom coat in vermillion red by British designer Suzannah London, who has designed for the Duchess of Edinburgh for many occasions, from public events to garden parties and state dinners.

Suzannah shared a snap from before the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2025 which saw Ivanka posing in a matching coat with daughter Arabella, 13.

"A special mother and daughter moment, full of elegance and style. Classic red bows and beautiful traditional cloths cut to perfection and worn with grace," the caption read, sharing the details of Ivanka and Arabella's coat.

The matching red coats featured a classic oversized bow at the neckline, while they both also wore black leather knee-high boots. The picture also featured husband Jared Kushner, and Jared and Ivanka's two sons, Joseph, 10, and eight-year-old Theodore.

© Shutterstock Ivanka attends the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Suzannah London

The carousel also included a picture of Arabella wearing her mother's Check Hunter Coat Dress at an earlier event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on the eve of the inauguration.

Duchess Sophie has worn Suzannah for many years; in 2024 alone she wore the designer on day three of Royal Ascot, rocking a gorgeous dress with a full-length skirt and all-over wildflower motifs, and at The Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, taking center stage alongside her siblings-in-law King Charles and Princess Anne.

© Getty Images Sophie attends Ladies Day in 2024 in Suzannah London

Sophie looked stunning in a 1940s-inspired style with soft tailoring and a gentle figure-skimming A-line skirt.

The British royals have long been fashion muses, and Ivanka is no stranger to taking a style cue from others.



In particular it has been noted that Ivanka has been leaning into design trends that Princess Kate is also a fan of such as chic tartan, impeccable tailoring, and glittering ball gowns.

For her father's inauguration, Ivanka wore a forest-green Dior skirt suit that recalled Kate's LK Bennett green ensemble from March 2012, and for the evening party, Ivanka wore a Givenchy Haute Couture gown that echoed Kate's gorgeous one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown from the 2023 BAFTAs.