Jennifer Garner wows in plunging mini-dress in cheeky video you can't miss

Jennifer Garner fully understood the timeless appeal of a LBD when she graced the stage of Late Night with Conan O'Brien during the height of the Noughties.

The Elektra actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a throwback video of her appearance on the hit talk show from 2003. Jennifer oozed elegance as she donned a black mini-dress that featured a plunging neckline adorned with a halterneck spaghetti-strap design. The simple garment was crafted from glossy silk and teamed with a pair of matching heels.

Jennifer Garner looked stunning in a LBD The actress cheekily corrected Conan O’Brien’s grammar while appearing on the show back in 2003

Jennifer's toasted almond locks were swept back into a braid while her makeup exuded soft glam with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy natural lip. The star opted for '90s minimalism as she refrained from wearing any jewelry.

While on the show, Jennifer playfully corrected the talk show host's grammar with a witty comeback. The duo discussed Jennifer's spy television series Alias and the sneaky skills she learnt from being on set.

© Getty Images The actress shared a throwback video

"On Alias you get to do such cool stuff," said Conan.

"Aside from all of the really neat sort of martial arts techniques that you get to learn you also get to learn this great sort of spy techniques on how to hide…Do you ever get to use the stuff in real life?."

Jennifer shared an anecdote of a time on set when she attempted to enter a private room reserved for the director. "The spy techniques I did use actually at work because they are very sneaky and sketchy about what's coming up on the show," she responded.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jennifer knows all about the power of a LBD

"There's a room and it's completely closed off particularly to actors, particularly to me. There was a day last year when I kind of sneaked my way in."

Clarifying what Jennifer meant, Conan asked: "There's a time when you snuck into the room?."

In a hilarious comeback, Jennifer corrected the talk show host's grammatical error. "See I sneak into the room. Snuck isn't a word Conan and you went to Harvard, you should know that," she said.

© Getty Images The former couple celebrated their son's birthday

Conan appeared embarrassed as the camera panned into his face while the audience burst into laughter. In an attempt to defend himself, he explained: "You should know I went to the Harvard driving school."

Jennifer's throwback post comes after she reunited with her ex-husband Ben Affleck to usher in their son Samuel's 13th birthday. The former couple hosted a birthday party for the child at a paintball park in Los Angeles.