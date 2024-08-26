Amanda Holden flaunts her toned arms in royal-inspired tweed waistcoat

We're used to seeing Amanda Holden in a bikini or bodycon dress, but the Britain's Got Talent judge showed her fashion prowess in a tweed co-ord and £379 wellies at The Big Feastival festival this weekend.

Amanda, 53, cut the most glam figure in a tweed waistcoat, highlighting her sculpted arms, which was worn with matching tweed trousers tucked into her stylish Dubarry boots.

Amanda Holden cut a stylish figure at The Big Feastival in tweed and wellington boots

The TV star added a black Gucci bag, gold jewellery and big sunglasses to spend the day at the family festival, famously hosted at Blur's Alex James' Cotswolds farm.

To complete her look, Amanda carried a teddy-style bomber jacket to ward off the chill at the outdoor event.

Amanda's outfit was straight out of the royal fashion rule book, with tweed a royal-favourite among Princess Kate, Princess Anne and the late Queen Elizabeth. The heritage fabric is ideal for a festival, with it being hard-wearing and also uber stylish, especially when created in the must-have item of the season, a waistcoat.

The Heart Breakfast radio presenter was joined by fellow celebrities Mylenne Klass, Laura Whitmore and Oti Mabuse, who enjoyed a day of food, fairground rides and music.

Myleene Klass and family were also at The Big Feastival

Amanda took to Instagram to share snippets of her day, revealing she 'loved' musician Johnny Marr's set, but not as much as she loved the on-stage sign language interpretor, whom she called "genius".

Amanda's taking some well-earned time off after wrapping up filming the third series of her popular BBC show, Amanda and Alan, with comedian Alan Carr. The duo have been posting snaps of themselves across Spain, prompting fans to speculate that the new series will be based there.

© Instagram Amanda shared a snap of her and Alan Carr in Spain after wrapping up filming Amanda and Alan

Busy Amanda also finished filming series 17 of Britain's Got Talent in June, and has flooded her Instagram feed with lavish holiday snaps. The star spent the summer holidaying in Greece with her husband Chris Hughes, and her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12.

© Instagram The trio were all smiles during their lavish break

The luxurious holiday looked incredible, with Amanda and her daughters posing on yachts, beachside restaurants and beaches in an array of stunning outfits and bikinis.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Eagle-eyed fans spotted Alan in the background of Amanda's holiday snaps, and it was revealed that the comedian joined the family on their vacation, following the duo being confirmed as the new hosts of this year's Royal Variety Performance.