Katie Holmes just revealed the back of her dress and wow, it's breathtaking

Katie Holmes just revealed the back of her racy dress and wow, it’s breathtaking
Katie Holmes cattends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. © Getty

The mother of Suri Cruise nails the bow trend in new dress

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
We still can't get over the stunning Carolina Herrera dress that Katie Holmes wore at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 earlier this week. 

The high-profile event was held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Katie quite literally stole the show as she posed up a storm at the event, rocking the beautiful gown.

WATCH: Katie Holmes is every inch a proud mom as she snaps photos at her daughter Suri's graduation
The actress attended the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History© Getty

The actress, 45, made the hard to pull off colour blocking trend look effortless in her designer gown, which featured a punchy pink and pillar box red palette, cut-out side detailing, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and an on-trend black bow at the back.

The 43-year-old wore Carolina Herrera© Dimitrios Kambouris

She also carried the Carolina Herrera black patent ‘Postcard’ Clutch.

The Dawson's Creek star added delicate drop earrings and wore her famous brunette mane up in a messy bun. Divine! She also topped off the outfit with crimson slingback heels with a point-toe finish.


Katie Holmes arrives at the "CFDA Fashion Awards" on October 28, 2024 in New York City.© Getty

But did you notice the back of the dress? The actress shared her own picture online of the rear of her frock, and it was rather risque. It featured a deep cut out back and we think you will agree, the mother-of-one looked totally flawless.

Katie Holmes arrives at the "CFDA Fashion Awards" on October 28, 2024 in New York City.© Getty

The brand was thrilled that Katie wore the show-stopping design and shared a snap online of the star. One Instagram follower wrote: "The best muse to represent Carolina Herrera for the CFDA!"

Katie Holmes is seen on her way to the theatre in jeans and a Dune London bag on October 10, 2024 in New York City. © Getty

Although Katie is a glamazon on the red carpet, she also gave the best lesson on dressing down recently.

Katie Holmes is seen on her way to the theatre in jeans and a Dune London bag on October 10, 2024 in New York City. © Getty

Last month, the 45-year-old was seen walking the streets of the Big Apple, wearing baggy stonewash jeans, an on-trend oversize blazer, patent shoes, and the most fabulous woven terracotta bag by Dune London.

Katie Holmes is seen on her way to the theatre in jeans and a Dune London bag on October 10, 2024 in New York City© Michael Simon

The bag is Dune London's XL version of their hugely popular 'Deliberate' woven shoulder bag. It's one of those bags that could easily fit your laptop in, as well as a change of clothes. It seems that Katie is not the only celebrity to carry it. Iris Law also rocked the same bag last week, too.

