Katie Holmes just revealed the back of her dress and wow, it's breathtaking

The high-profile event was held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Katie quite literally stole the show as she posed up a storm at the event, rocking the beautiful gown.
The actress, 45, made the hard to pull off colour blocking trend look effortless in her designer gown, which featured a punchy pink and pillar box red palette, cut-out side detailing, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and an on-trend black bow at the back.
She also carried the Carolina Herrera black patent ‘Postcard’ Clutch.
The Dawson's Creek star added delicate drop earrings and wore her famous brunette mane up in a messy bun. Divine! She also topped off the outfit with crimson slingback heels with a point-toe finish.
But did you notice the back of the dress? The actress shared her own picture online of the rear of her frock, and it was rather risque. It featured a deep cut out back and we think you will agree, the mother-of-one looked totally flawless.
The brand was thrilled that Katie wore the show-stopping design and shared a snap online of the star. One Instagram follower wrote: "The best muse to represent Carolina Herrera for the CFDA!"
Although Katie is a glamazon on the red carpet, she also gave the best lesson on dressing down recently.
Last month, the 45-year-old was seen walking the streets of the Big Apple, wearing baggy stonewash jeans, an on-trend oversize blazer, patent shoes, and the most fabulous woven terracotta bag by Dune London.
The bag is Dune London's XL version of their hugely popular 'Deliberate' woven shoulder bag. It's one of those bags that could easily fit your laptop in, as well as a change of clothes. It seems that Katie is not the only celebrity to carry it. Iris Law also rocked the same bag last week, too.
