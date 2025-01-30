Katie Holmes steals the limelight with unexpected accessory during Paris Fashion Week

Katie Holmes just said brooches are back for 2025 as she made a star-studded appearance at Patou’s men’s fall/winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 46-year-old graced the front row of the runway in a sophisticated ensemble that oozed high-fashion chic. Katie donned a blue-and-white striped shirt that featured a stylish baggy turtleneck with a pair of tailored, mocha-toned wide-leg pants.

The star draped a patent leather, chocolate-hued trench coat embellished with tortoiseshell buttons effortlessly over her shoulders while completing her look with a pair of '80s-style pointed-toe heels adorned with white polka-dots and a navy leather handbag.

However, it was Katie's vintage-style brooch that caught everyone's eye. The gold plate, which was pinned to her blouse, was encrusted with a sparkly green gemstone and featured a circular gold ring embellished with dainty white pearls. The charming pin has been a must-have in the wardrobes of royals, with the likes of the Princess of Wales often adorning her garments with the gleaming accent.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes attended the Patou Menswear Fall/Winter show at Paris Fashion Week

The actress styled her toasted almond locks into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glam with a bronze eye, a pinch of peachy blush, and a nude lip.

Katie's trip to the French capital comes after her busy few months at the helm of the Broadway show Our Town. The star, who played Mrs Webb, took her final bow on January 19.

© Getty Images All eyes were on Katie's stylish brooch

To commemorate the finale, Katie took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her castmates. The video depicted the performers waving goodbye to the audience in tears. Katie captioned the sweet post: "We cherished 'every, every minute' on this stage. Thank you to all who visited Grover’s Corners."

The actress often posted behind-the-scenes footage from the show, while praising her cast members. On December 14, Katie penned on social media: "Saturday night on Broadway. I am so very grateful to be a part of @ourtownbroadway with this incredible group of actors during this holiday season. Thank you to our wonderful audiences for our two show day."

The mother-of-one was supported by her daughter, Suri Cruise, 18, who flew in from Pittsburgh where she is studying at college to watch the final performance at the Barrymore Theatre.

© AKGS Suri has moved away from home for college

Suri moved to Pennsylvania at the end of the summer to begin her first year in college at Carnegie Mellon University.

Katie discussed Suri's move to college in an interview with Town & Country. She said: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."