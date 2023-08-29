Eva Longoria looks incredible in yellow strapless gown as she poses alongside Jeff Bezos’ fiance Lauren Sanchez

Eva Longoria graced the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles on Saturday, exuding sheer elegance in a breathtaking yellow gown.

The 48-year-old actress looked absolutely sensational, showcasing her enviable figure in a strapless midi dress that featured captivating ruffled detailing at the bottom.

All eyes were on her as she made a grand entrance at the star-studded charity event, effortlessly pairing her ensemble with towering silver pointed-toe heels that added an extra touch of glamour.

Eva's impeccable sense of style was further enhanced by her choice of accessories. She adorned herself with a dazzling diamond necklace and matching stud earrings, exuding a radiant and sophisticated aura.

© Instagram Eva Longoria looks incredible in yellow gown

Her long brunette tresses were expertly styled in a neat up-do, perfectly complementing her flawless palette of makeup for the evening.

Taking to Instagram, Eva shared stunning images of herself alongside Jeff Bezos' fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, expressing her deep honor to have been a part of such a beautiful night and to witness Lauren receiving the much-deserved Humanity Award for her generosity and commitment to helping families at the border.

Eva's caption reflected her admiration for her friend, Elsamarie Collins, who she described as an awe-inspiring individual bringing kindness to the world through the organization This Is About Humanity.

© Instagram Eva with Lauren Sanchez

During the event, Eva also had the opportunity to pose with reality star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, who looked equally incredible in a black skintight long-sleeved gown.

Kim's debut of new 'baby bangs' added an element of intrigue to her overall stunning appearance.

This glamorous event followed Eva's recent sizzling display on Instagram, where she showcased her gym-honed figure during a holiday in Marbella.

Basking in the sunshine, Eva confidently flaunted her toned physique in a green halterneck bikini, revealing her well-defined abs.

The TV star shared glimpses of the luxurious holiday villa's garden and enormous swimming pool, captioning one of the shots with a playful "Sunday Funday."

Her fans showered her with compliments, praising her incredible physique and acknowledging the evident results of her hard work in the gym.

Eva has been open about her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In an interview with Women’s Health she revealed that she works out for one hour every day, incorporating activities such as trampolining, yoga, and strength-based workouts.

© Instagram Eva Longoria shares photos of herself emerging from her pool in a bikini on Instagram

“I really work out for my mental health. If I have to wake up early and take a flight, when I land, I’ll go for a walk because I didn’t get to work out.

“Even if it’s just stretching, I need to do something,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of staying active, even when faced with a busy schedule or travel, as it helps her maintain a positive mindset.

Taking a well-deserved break on the Spanish coast, Eva enjoyed quality time with her five-year-old son, Santiago whom she shares with husband Jose Antonio Baston.

Throughout her extended holiday, she kept her followers updated with regular posts, sharing glimpses of their adventures and creating lasting memories with her beloved son.