Eva Longoria leaves jaws on the floor in red hot dress for GMA appearance

Eva Longoria just added boldness to her sartorial agenda this month as she stepped out in a red hot ensemble for her appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The actress is currently undergoing a promotional tour around New York City for her new film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip.

Styled by Maeve Reilly, the Desperate Housewives alum oozed chic in a long-sleeve bodycon red dress that featured a scooped neckline. The vibrant garment, courtesy of Monique Lhuillier, was cut elegantly just above the ankle and boasted a flattering, fitted silhouette.

Eva was sure to match her pumps to her scene-stealing dress as she opted for a pair of pointed-toe scarlet heels. The film producer let her dress do all the talking as she accessorized with intricate jewelry with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a diamond-encrusted necklace, and a slew of gleaming rings.

The actress' luscious brunette locks were styled into soft waves with a side parting while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a brown smokey eye, a bronze cheek, fluffy brows, and a glossy pink lip.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria looked sensational in a vibrant red dress

Eva's appearance comes after she ushered in her milestone birthday with a surprise party in Miami on the weekend. During her appearance on Good Morning America, the star discussed how she is stepping into a new era where she wants to say "no" to more projects that limit her time with her family.

Sharing her thoughts on Marvin Bryan Lemus's new comedy, she said: "There's not a lot of movies that you can sit and watch with your kids, you can sit and watch with your mom."

"I love being in these movies because Santi can watch it with me."

© Getty Images The actress appeared on GMA

Eva welcomed her only child Santiago Enrique Bastón with her husband José Bastón in June 2018. The family recently bid farewell to Los Angeles to split their time between Mexico and Spain.

"It's so funny. It happens to have a Latino family, which makes me happy," she added.

© Getty Images The star layered a matching coat over her dress

Eva was also asked about her future plans to purchase a ranch and transform into a "progressive trad wife". "I've been making my own butter, my own bread and my own mayonnaise and my own coffee creamer... I need chickens and goats and cows so I can... make my stuff," she explained.

The dream isn't worlds apart from the star's childhood as she grew up on a ranch in Texas. "I think you always end up going back to where you started," she said.