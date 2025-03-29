Heidi Klum just wore her most daring look to date with plunging blazer and sheer skirt

Heidi Klum just graced the sidewalks of New York City in the ultimate office-siren look. The Project Runway host was photographed in the bustling area of Soho on Friday.

The 51-year-old oozed chic in a black blazer that featured sharp shoulders and a plunging neckline. Heidi certainly didn't shy away from a risqué ensemble as she wore nothing beneath the garment. The supermodel teamed the tailored number with a sheer black maxi skirt that boasted a daring thigh-high slit.

Heidi continued with her monochromatic palette as she accessorized with a pair of black, pointed-toe slingback heels adorned with sheer mesh accents and suede detailing. The star carried a structured, black leather handbag while she concealed her eyes with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

The supermodel frosted her décolletage with Lorraine Schwartz's 'Speak No Evil, Hear No Evil, See No Evil' diamond monkey necklace to add a touch of glitz to her minimalist look.

Heidi's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

Heidi was also spotted in the Big Apple on Wednesday where she wrapped up with a slew of elegant layers. The mother-of-four donned a buttoned-up denim jacket with a pair of matching straight-leg jeans. Heidi draped a gray tweed, long-line coat that was adorned with white shimmery embroidery over her casual look.

The tailored outfit was completed with a pair of black leather, pointed-toe boots and a timeless Chanel handbag. Heidi clearly wanted to keep a low profile as she donned the exact same sunglasses.

This isn't the first time Heidi has stunned in a daring number as she turned heads on Elton John’s AIDS Foundation‘s 33rd annual Oscars viewing party red carpet earlier this month. Heidi looked sensational in a black strapless gown courtesy of Marmar Halim that featured a plunging neckline and diagonal cutout across the bodice. Styled by Rob Zangardi, the garment was adorned with a high-slit and teamed with open-toe, bejeweled pumps and a slew of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

However, it was Heidi's ultra-glamorous makeup that stole the show as she opted for a bold smokey eye and a glossy nude lip courtesy of Linda Hay.

It seems Heidi's children have inherited her flair for fashion as they have begun to step into the spotlight. Her daughter, Leni, and son, Henry, are making waves in the modeling industry after landing major campaigns and runway deals.