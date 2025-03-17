Heidi Klum is so proud of teen son Henry as he continues down her supermodel career path with latest move

Heidi Klum and Seal's oldest son Henry Samuel is now set in following his parents into the spotlight, turning heads earlier this year with his catwalk debut.

The teen made his runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, walking for Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

However, in the midst of also exploring life away from home as a college student, Henry is continuing to make strides in the modeling world with his first magazine cover.

Henry stars on the cover for Hunger Magazine, one which his supermodel mom has graced several times, wearing a satin black Karl Lagerfeld suit unbuttoned to reveal his ripped physique.

He was photographed by Rankin, an English photographer who has worked often with both the publication and Heidi, having also made appearances on Germany's Next Topmodel, which she hosts.

His cover is part of the magazine's "Fight Back" issue, and a sneak peek of his cover story from the magazine reads: "Stepping into the spotlight in a big way, Henry made his runway debut opening for Lena Erziak at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Now here's his first-ever magazine cover, captured by Rankin wearing Karl Lagerfeld for Hunger."

Heidi herself proudly shared the cover on her own social media and penned some sweet words for her oldest son, writing: "So proud of you, my beautiful Henry! Your first cover for @hungermagazine — what an incredible milestone!"

"Watching you grow into the amazing young man you are today fills my heart with so much joy. The world is just beginning to see what I've always known—you are destined for greatness! I love you."

Henry spoke with Vogue Germany about his ambitions in the modeling industry and future passions following his runway debut in Paris, including some of the advice he'd received from his older sister Leni, who is a professional model as well.

© Getty Images Henry made his catwalk debut with the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show

"I have many interests — sports, music, film, and fashion," he told the publication. "I want to use the various creative experiences available to me to find the right path for my future."

When he was asked whether Leni and his mother gave him some words of wisdom, Henry responded: "Leni told me to keep my gaze straight ahead and walk as if I were balancing a book on my head. My mother told me to do my best and not forget to have fun."

© Getty Images Heidi's oldest, daughter Leni Klum, is already a professional model

He also spoke about growing up as one of Heidi and Seal's four kids, the others being younger siblings Johan and Lou. "To me, they are simply my mother and father," Henry admitted.

"I admire the hard work they put into their success every day. Their creativity inspires me, and they have always encouraged my siblings and me to pursue our own artistic interests."

© Instagram She and Seal also share son Johan and daughter Lou

His life off the runway, however, is just like any other teen's. "I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend Kayla and meet up with friends. I'm also interested in gaming. I enjoy playing FIFA or GTA and watching movies. I love courtroom dramas. I recently watched A Few Good Men for the first time. In my free time, I play guitar and enjoy driving around Los Angeles."