Maggie Gyllenhaal's teenage daughter makes very rare appearance with famous mom - and they look so alike She shares her daughter with husband Peter Sarsgaard



Maggie Gyllenhaal had a lot to smile about on Monday and her daughter, Ramona, was right there beside her to cheer her along.

The actress' film, The Lost Daughter, was a big winner at the Gotham International Film Awards but Maggie's teenage offspring's appearance was as much of a hit.

Fans were delighted to see her oldest daughter, 15, sitting beside her at the star-studded event in NYC.

The pair beamed for the cameras and flashed the same inviting smile.

The resemblance between mother and daughter was uncanny, but in the same breath you can also see much of her father, Peter Saarsgard in her too.

The celebrity duo also share nine-year-old Gloria, but tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight.

Maggie and her daughter were both beaming

Maggie and Peter have been married since 2009 and continue to successfully juggle their careers in the spotlight and their family life at home.

In the past, the actress has opened up about motherhood and admitted she used to judge other moms, until she had her own children.

"I used to be judgmental of the way other people would parent," she told Scholastic Parent & Child.

Maggie and her husband Peter share two daughters

"I would look at someone talking on a cell phone while her baby was asleep in a stroller and think, ‘How can that mother have her cell phone out?'"

"Then you actually have a baby and you’re like, 'She's sleeping; I have 10 minutes; I'll make three phone calls," she added.

"I think so much of my judgment — not only about how people parent, but about people in general — went away when I became a mom."

Maggie's latest movie project, The Lost Daughter, was written and directed by Maggie and stars Peter, Dakota Johnson, Oliva Coleman and Paul Mescal too.

It's a psychological drama which follows the story of a woman who becomes obsessed with a mother and her daughter during a vacation.

The film won four awards at the Gotham awards and is being hailed as a must-see movie.

