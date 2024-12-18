Peter Sarsgaard makes 'horrible' revelation about early life with wife Maggie Gyllenhaal

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal have been together for over two decades, first embarking on a romantic relationship in 2002. However, more than 20 years into their romance, we're still learning new things!

The actor, 53, joined Paul Mescal, Adrien Brody, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo and Sebastian Stan for the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable.

The six stars discussed their triumphs with their latest onscreen roles, with Peter appearing in the historical drama September 5, which tells the story of the Munich massacre from the 1972 Olympics from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew.

When they were then asked near the end of their conversation if there was any living actor they hadn't worked with previously that they wanted to collaborate with, Peter sweetly shouted out his wife of 15 years.

"It's going to sound schmaltzy, but I've never acted with my wife in a movie," he shared with the group, although then proceeded to recall a time they came close to doing so that ended in what would be an actor's nightmare.

"We did a film together — when we first met, I got her a part in this movie that I was doing, and she did one scene where we made love," he explained. "But then the whole film was actually out of focus — we shot it for nine weeks — and the whole film was gone."

This clearly struck a nerve with the rest of the group, with Colman exclaiming: "What?!" and Adrien adding: "Oh my God, that's horrible."

The movie in question was what would've been director Lodge Kerrigan's third feature film, titled In God's Hands from 2002, starring Peter and Maggie. While principal photography on the project was completed, the negative was irreparably damaged, and the entire movie was scrapped.

"And that was our one experience of being on camera together," Peter continued. "It was just a love scene. But I would like to act with her." The others in the group shared answers that ranged from Michelle Williams and Cate Blanchett to a sweet "all of you guys!" from Daniel.

While they haven't appeared on screen together, the couple did have the opportunity to spend some time together on the stage. They were both part of an Off-Broadway production of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya in New York City (which is currently on Broadway starring Steve Carell).

Peter also starred in 2021's The Lost Daughter, which was his wife's feature directorial debut. Paul appeared alongside him, and the film additionally starred Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley.

Peter and Maggie met through the latter's brother Jake Gyllenhaal, a close friend of Peter's, in 2001. Four years after they went public with their romance, in April 2006, the couple announced their engagement. And in May of 2009, they tied the knot in Brindisi, Italy.

The pair also share two children, welcoming daughter Ramona, now 18, in October 2006, a few months after their engagement. In April 2012, they welcomed their second daughter, Gloria, now 12.