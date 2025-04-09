Kate Hudson hints at wedding dress with bridal white gown during star-studded event

Since Kate Hudson announced her engagement in 2021, fashion-forward fans around the world have eagerly awaited her wedding gown choice. Would she embrace a princess moment, opt for sleek simplicity with silk like Victoria Beckham, or select a delicate lace-embroidered design?

The Running Point actress hinted at her bridal sartorial agenda on Tuesday night when she graced the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in an all-white ensemble. Kate donned a floor-length gown from Harbison Studio's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson looked sensational in a white gown

The garment was crafted from silk and featured a sweetheart neck with a figure-hugging silhouette. The straps were adorned with large bows for a tinge of drama while the backless detail added a daring touch.

Styled by Marc Eram, the sleeveless number was teamed with a pair of emerald-encrusted chandelier earrings. Kate's luscious blonde locks were slicked back into an elegant updo, and her makeup oozed soft glam with a smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Getty Images The actress took to the stage

See the star-studded lineup

© Getty Images Hailey Bieber

© Getty Images Kerry Washington

© Getty Images Keke Palmer

© Getty Images Julia Fox

© Getty Images Lori Harvey

© Getty Images Fergie

© Getty Images Many Moore

© Getty Images Cara Delevingne

Kate's wedding plans

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last month, Kate revealed her pending nuptial plans. "The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom. … I like the concept of freedom," she explained.

The 45-year-old shared that she likes the romantic idea of "getting engaged and staying engaged."

She continued: "Well, I just don’t have the same kind of like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna get married and I can't wait and I can't wait for the party,' it’s the opposite. I’m like, 'OK, I have to plan it and then it’s gonna cost so much money' and it’s just a lot."

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

It seems the actress is keen to follow in her parents' footsteps, who have been together since 1983, and despite their engagement three decades ago, have yet to make it down the aisle.

"I was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell," said Kate. "They never signed the contract… They've been engaged since I was seven."

Kate and Danny Fujikawa announced their engagement via Instagram in 2021 and debuted her jaw-dropping $1million engagement ring at the Met Gala on the same day. The couple share one daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who they welcomed in October 2018.

© Getty Images The actress opened up about her wedding plans

However, Kate opened about her dream wedding while appearing on the Table for Two podcast. "There's a part of me that wants the big bash, you know?" she explained.

"There's, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I'm going to come up with both."

The star also shared that she is open to a traditional Japanese ceremony due to Danny's heritage.