Jennifer Lopez reveals surprise second risqué outfit after tearful public appearance

Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

The actress, 55, made an appearance in a stunning Valdrin Zahiti diamante sheer gown with a patterned underlay mimicking spider webs, a nod to the film, sporting an up-do and neutral tone glam.

For the after party, though, all bets were off as Jennifer surprised with a second slinky outfit she had ready, take a look at her dramatic reveal in the video below…

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's second surprise Sundance after party look

Kiss of the Spider Woman is based on the Kander and Ebb musical of the same name, which in turn is based on a 1976 book. It is the second adaptation of the novel, following the 1985 Brazilian film starring William Hurt, which won him an Oscar and earned three further nominations.

The 2025 version stars Jennifer, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh and was written for the screen and directed by Chicago and Twilight director Bill Condon, with Jennifer co-producing through Nuyorican Productions, alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his best friend Matt Damon acting as producers through Artists Equity.

© Getty Images Jennifer wore a custom Valdrin Zahiti gown for the premiere

The film takes place in Argentina in 1981 during the Dirty War, focusing on prisoner Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), a queer hairdresser arrested for allegedly having sex with a male minor. To entertain his new cellmate Valentin Arregui (Diego), he recounts tales of the screen starring actress Ingrid Luna (Jennifer) as the pair form an unlikely bond.

The film premiered at Park City's Eccles Theatre and received a standing ovation, which the Hustlers star responded to with tears. "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," she told the crowd, per Variety.

© Instagram She rocked the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman"

"The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and ['West Side Story'] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, 'That's what I want to do.' This is the first time I actually got to do it. This man made my dream come true," she added, referring to Bill.

Jennifer last came to Sundance in 2003, when she joined then-fiancé Ben for the premiere of the second season of Project Greenlight, for which he acted as an executive producer. For Bill, this is his first appearance at the film festival since 1998 for the premiere of Gods and Monsters.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Jennifer also made a surprise appearance the night before the premiere as a DJ

"I came here 27 years ago," he told the crowd. "The experience of launching that movie here is something I'll never forget. 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' is a movie I started thinking about all those years ago. It's a movie I've wanted to make my entire life."

Jennifer also spoke with People about the aspect of filming musical sequences in one take, per the director's request it be done "like the old musicals authentically were done."

© Getty Images "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life."

"And it's pretty amazing when you do see it and you go, 'Oh, that was all one shot right there'. And okay now they cut, but it's fascinating, you know, you go, 'Oh I didn't realize that even when I was watching the musicals when I was younger.'"