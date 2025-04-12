Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky wows in plunging dress and killer heels for special event 

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky returned to her home country in style to usher in her partnership with Gioseppo Shoes. The brand celebrated its 10th anniversary with a star-studded soirée in Madrid on Friday.
For the occasion, the 48-year-old oozed chic in a sleeveless brown dress that featured a plunging neckline. The spring-inspired garment was adorned with a floral navy print and teamed with a brown leather belt that cinched the waist. The bold number was cut elegantly just above the ankle and boasted a thigh-high slit with a ruched hemline.
Elsa accessorized with a pair of Gioseppo platform wedges that were embellished with silver details on the straps and a stack of silver bracelets. The actress's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft curls while her makeup exuded glamour with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a bright pink lip courtesy of Beatriz Matallana.
Chris's wife took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning snaps from the event. In the caption, she penned: "Celebrating 10 years with Gioseppo and truly grateful to be part of this amazing family. Thank you for this beautiful journey together. @gioseppo_official @galleryroomc."
Elsa's most fashionable moments
Elsa's TV projects
The mother-of-three's appearance comes as she begins to gear up for the premiere of her exciting new Spanish TV series Matices. The show is set to release on June 5 and marks the star's return to the screen in Spain.
Elsa shot the series last year and teased her followers with the news via social media. She penned: "So happy to be shooting again in Spain with such an amazing cast," she wrote in a post shared in the summer.
"The patients of the TV show 'Matices' have arrived to complete their training. In this psychological thriller, a terrible accident will affect the events that take place in a psychiatric treatment administered to patients that are difficult to deal with."
Elsa is no stranger to the big screen and has even starred alongside her husband in Thor: Love and Thunder and Furiosa.
Family
Aside from her work projects, Elsa is a mom to three children – twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10, and daughter India Rose, 12.
The Thor actor has previously opened up about parenthood and the values he aims to instill in his kids. "I want them to have a great appreciation for everything," he told People.
"I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes. They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind."