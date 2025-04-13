Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is a scene-stealer in plunging sequin dress

Actress Elizabeth Hurley stole the limelight on Saturday as she stepped out to attend the 28th SPA Awards in Germany.

For the glittering occasion, the actress donned a shimmering silver gown crafted from a sea of sequins. Her disco-inspired frock featured a plunging neckline, a body-gliding column skirt and a cascading knotted detail running down the front.

© Getty Images Elizabeth sparkled in a dazzling silver frock

Ramping up the sparkle, Elizabeth, 59, wore a pair of statement chandelier earrings and a gem-encrusted twisted bangle. She wore her flowing brunette locks in bombshell waves and highlighted her radiant features with vampy black eyeliner and a slick of glossy lipstick.

© Getty Images The actress spoke on stage during the SPA Awards

The Austin Powers star was joined at the star-studded event by her lookalike son, Damian, who looked stylish dressed in a pair of funky leather trousers, a lace-trimmed black shirt and a statement blazer emblazoned with botanical motifs.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's 8 most iconic fashion looks

During the event, which took place at the Steigenberger Icon Grand Hotel & Spa Petersberg, the famous mother-son duo posed for an array of snapshots on the red carpet.

Amongst the pictures, Damian, 23, could be seen towering over his mother with a megawatt smile etched across his face.

© Getty Images The actress was joined by her lookalike son, Damian

Elizabeth and Damian's unbreakable bond

The pair share a deep bond which Elizabeth attributes to the fact that she's been "a single mother of a single child." She raised Damian alone after his biological father, the late American businessman Steve Bing, with whom she had a relationship, denied paternity. It was later proved by a DNA test.

Steve, who was also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment and perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

© Getty Images Elizabeth and her son Damian share an incredibly close bond

In a 2024 interview with HELLO!, the TV star said: "We have completely separate lives in some ways, and there are, of course, private areas, but we've become a very strong team.

"For some things, we're each other's confidants; for other things, we're each other's best friends, the person the other one most wants to tell things to."

Damian added: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well. But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself."

© Getty Images Damian and Elizabeth attend the "Strictly Confidential" Special Screening at The Robin Williams Center

"If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"

The pair recently worked together on Damian's directorial debut, Strictly Confidential. Of directing his famous mum, Damian previously told Vogue: "We work insanely well together."

In conversation with Pop Culturalist, Elizabeth shared: "I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production."