Michelle Keegan wows in cropped jeans in resurfaced snaps after welcoming baby Palma

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been lying low since welcoming their precious baby daughter, Palma, at the beginning of March.

Much to fans' delight, however, the former Coronation Street actress has resurfaced a handful of times since giving birth, not only to share heartwarming snaps of her motherhood journey so far, but also to share some photos from her time Down Under filming her popular BBC show, Ten Pound Poms.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan looked sensational in her Ten Pound Poms get-up. The actress shared the looks on her Instagram as she reflected on her time in Australia filming the BBC show

Michelle Keegan nails the cropped look as she reflects on 'memories'

Michelle's life in Australia filming the show, which occurred before she fell pregnant with baby Palma, no doubt feels like a fever dream, but the 37-year-old was loving looking back on fond memories of her time on set in some new Instagram photos.

© Instagram The actress loved her time Down Under while filming the BBC series, which took place before she fell pregnant with her daughter, Palma

The new mother looked sensational in a selfie photo from behind the scenes in some seriously chic cropped denim-look linen trousers.

Although dressed in character, Michelle looked stylish as ever as she said in the caption: "Last episode of Ten Pound Poms tonight 8 pm BBC1. I loved every moment filming this show. Here's a look back on a few memories being on set in Australia."

© Maria Hibbs The Ten Pound Poms star and Mark Wright announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

Michelle paired the trendy trousers with a white sleeveless blouse, and her hair had been styled in gorgeously retro, bouncy curls.

Other photos from her time in Australia showed Michelle embracing the fashion of the 1950s era, the period in which the series is set, as she posed for snaps with her castmates.

Michelle Keegan's new mum wardrobe is everything

Meanwhile, away from her on-screen persona, Michelle has been nailing her new-mum wardrobe, too.

Although she and Mark, 38, are keen to protect little Palma's identity by not showing her face, Michelle has shown a few photos from the first few weeks of parenthood, including their first trip away as a family of three to the exclusive A-list beloved hotspot, Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

© Instagram The proud parents welcomed baby Palma in March and recenly took a family trip away to the countryside

Michelle looked sensational in one photo while holding her tiny baby in her arms. Opting for neutral tones, the former Our Girl star wore trendy wide-legged linen trousers in a chocolate brown colour, with a cream white cardigan on top to keep out the chilly breeze.

In another photo, the husband and wife looked like a totally loved-up pair in a sweet selfie. Michelle was wearing a strappy, square-necked top with subtle striped detail, with her white linen blazer draped over her shoulders.

© Instagram The former Coronation Street star looks sensational in a sweet photo while cradling baby Palma in her arms

Announcing the birth of Palma a few weeks ago, the proud new parents shared an adorable snap on Instagram of their newborn dressed in a charming crochet outfit.

They said: "Together we have a new love to share…Our little girl," the couple wrote in the caption. "Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25."