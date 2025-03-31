Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan takes a major baby tip from the royal family - now we can't unsee it
Michelle Keegan looking shocked, wearing a white corset on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' TV show, Series 18, Episode 7, London, UK - 04 Dec 2021 © J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

The Fool Me Once star gave birth earlier this month

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan had a dreamy first Mother's Day. The wife of Mark Wright celebrated the landmark occasion as a new mum on Sunday, sharing a bank of adorable new photos of her daughter, named Palma, while enjoying a sunshine-filled day at Southend-on-Sea.

The Fool Me Once actress cuddled up to her tot, and in one snap, she cradled the baby, who wore a knitted jumper with her name embroidered on the back.

It reminded us of the jumper that Princess Eugenie's eldest son, August, wore back in 2021.

princess eugenie baby august
Eugenie's son had a similar knit on in 2021

 After giving birth, the daughter of Prince Andrew introduced her son to the world, and he was wearing a hugely similar gorgeous knitted jumper bearing his name.

The jumper the tot was rocking was by Charlene Holden of Uncool Wool. The designer has an Etsy shop where you can purchase a knitted cardigan or jumper, and she will embroider any name on the back.

Charlene of Uncool Wool told HELLO! of the moment she realised that a royal baby was wearing one of her cardigans. She remarked that it "was very surreal, but amazing". She also added that she was "really honoured" to see that her design had been chosen as a gift for Eugenie from one of her friends and while she remembers the request for August's name, she wasn't aware that it was an order for a royal baby until she saw the images online.

 

helen flanagan son© Photo: Instagram
Helen Flanagan had a similar jumper for her son, Charlie

It's fair to say that since Eugenie did this, there have been lots of content creators and influencers decking out their babies in the same style, proving little August is quite the royal trendsetter.

Michelle and Mark's daughter

Michelle and Mark, who are both 38, announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on 12 March via Instagram.

A black-and-white photo of a baby's foot© Instagram
Michelle shared a beautiful picture of her newborn

 Alongside a stunning black-and-white image showing the new parents tenderly holding Palma's hand, the pair shared the special date their baby was welcomed into the world.

"Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl," the caption began. "Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25." Mark and Michelle revealed that they were expecting their first child together in December last year.

