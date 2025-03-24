Michelle Keegan reveals major image overhaul after the birth of baby Palma

Michelle Keegan has been living in a wonderful post-baby bubble since giving birth to her adorable little girl, Palma.

The award-winning actress has been enjoying the slowness of motherhood since the arrival of her daughter, sharing tiny snippets of her baby and home-cooked meals by her husband, Mark Wright.

On Sunday evening, the dazzling Fool Me Once star teased a video of herself modelling her new collection with Very, an ongoing fashion partnership the Ten Pound Poms star has with the online retailer.

Michelle looked incredible in Very's 'Oversized Blazer with Neck Scarf'

In the images, Michelle looks as stunning as ever, sporting glowing, fresh skin, waist length, impeccable blow-dried hair and a plethora of chic outfits - from charming midi dresses to suits and tailoring, in pretty pastel shades. The stylish star is known to rock dark tones, so we are all for the new showcasing of muted shades, which are total dopamine dressing at its finest. Sublime!

Michelle's new collection is brimming with pastel tones

Speaking about the 35-piece collection, the 37-year-old remarked: "Spring is one of my favourite seasons and provides the perfect moment to refresh my wardrobe.

"I love that this collection offers the best of trans-seasonal dressing – glamourous dresses for those spring weddings, stylish tailoring for formal occasions, and beautiful outerwear options to carry us through from Springtime to high Summer."

Michelle and Mark's daughter, Palma

Over the weekend, the Our Girl star also shared the cutest black-and-white snap of her baby girl's foot. Little Palma was lying on a mat as the doting mum captioned the snap: "Simply magic," finishing it off with a sparkling emoji.

© Instagram Michelle stunned with a beautiful picture of her newborn

Palma was born on 6 March and the celebrity couple shared an image of their bundle of joy, penning the caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

Mark and Michelle regularly inhabit Spain and it's thought that their daughter's name is a reference to one of the couple's favourite locales. According to Ancestry, the name Palma has Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, and southern Italian roots.

Mark and Michelle have made no secret of the fact that they adore spending time in Palma de Mallorca, located in the Balearic Islands.