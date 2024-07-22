Deborra-Lee Furness glows in white for solo appearance at star-studded Louis Vuitton party

While Hugh Jackman is touring the world in support of his upcoming movie with best friend Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool & Wolverine, his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness is doing the same.

The Australian actress and producer, 68, most recently joined a host of stars for a Louis Vuitton-hosted Garden Party in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20.

Deborra-Lee looked radiant for the chic affair, dressed casually in a white robe-style overcoat and an all-white ensemble underneath. She styled the outfit with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

Others at the shindig included Gayle King, Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Louisa Jacobson, and more. Gayle also shared some outtakes from the party on Instagram, which served to promote the charitable organization Room to Grow, which Uma supports as one of its directors.

"What would bring @therealadamsays, @umathurman, and me to a house in the Hamptons over the weekend?" the CBS Mornings anchor penned. "If you haven't heard about @roomtogroworg, they should be on your radar."

"They're a charity that wants to make sure kids thrive from the start so they concentrate on the youngest set (newborns to 3 year olds). They just celebrated their 25 year anniversary so they invited us to spread the word and put us to work. Congrats to CEO @akilah108 and her team!"

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Hamptons Garden Party

The star, who co-parents two children with her Marvel star ex, has kept busy since the split, most recently appearing in the film Force of Nature: The Dry 2, which was released earlier this year.

Deborra-Lee spoke with The Daily Telegraph at the film's premiere and alluded to her split with Hugh, her husband for 27 years, while saying that her life looking forward was "exciting."

© Getty Images The actress, 68, glowed in an all-white ensemble

"You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift. It is kind of exciting," she offered.

She also told Yahoo! Lifestyle that she had more plans on the horizon, adding: "I've got a few [projects] up my sleeve, I'm working on a script with Rebecca Rigg, which I want to direct and act in."

© Getty Images Gayle King was among the other stars in attendance

Deborra-Lee also teased that her character from The Dry 2, in which she stars alongside Eric Bana, might return for a third film. "And who knows there might be a reprisal from the character I play [in Force of Nature]. Hey, maybe another sequel from a character I played many years ago in Shame."

She also added that she was looking forward to returning to her native Australia to work and star alongside other Australians. "Of course, I've got a great buffet of great actors to choose from in Australia. I'd love to come back here."

© Getty Images The actor is currently in New York City for the premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Hugh, on the other hand, has kept busy as well, currently on the verge of returning to screens as Logan aka Wolverine in the third film of the Deadpool franchise, directed by close friend Shawn Levy. The trio have been organizing fan events in support of the movie around the world for weeks, and it officially premieres in New York City on July 22.

