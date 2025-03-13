Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan shares first baby house details in new photos
The Our Girl star recently welcomed Palma with husband Mark Wright

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are getting used to life as first-time parents after welcoming their baby girl, Palma, on 6 March.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-one revealed an insight into her new home life with her baby girl, sharing a photo from inside her expansive mansion. The stylish room was adorned with plenty of balloons celebrating the arrival of Michelle and Mark's baby girl, many simply reading: "Baby girl."

The stunning room opened out to the couple's garden with its wet deck and white furniture outside. Due to the rainy weather outside, a rainbow could be seen.

In a separate post, Michelle thanked her fans for their messages after she and Mark shared their joyous news. Alongside the black-and-white photo of their daughter, which was shared at her birth, Michelle wrote: "Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages."

A room with pink balloons© Instagram
Michelle shared a glimpse inside her daughter's new room

Announcing Palma's birth on Wednesday, the Ten Pound Poms star said: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

The Brassic actress first shared the news that she was pregnant back in December 2024. Michelle and Mark shared a joint post on Instagram, where they were seen on a beautiful sandy beach.

Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma© Instagram / @michkeegan
Mark and Michelle are now parents to daughter Palma

The expectant mother cradled her blossoming bump in a low-rise, floaty white skirt and off-the-shoulder sweater, while Mark, who faced away from the camera, wore an off-white linen ensemble.

Throughout her pregnancy, Michelle shared a handful of at-home updates, including a set of "self-care January" photos posted to Instagram, which saw her take a trip to the spa and enjoy a cosy night at her £3.5 million Essex home watching BBC's The Traitors.

Michelle Keegan looking down next to Mark Wright in a suit© Getty Images
The actress shares her daughter with husband Mark

In an interview with Grazia, the star revealed her pregnancy cravings. "I'm usually a savoury girl, but now I'm craving sugary stuff," she said. "I'll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout."

The Stockport-born star also offered an insight into how she was spending her pregnancy – at the apartment she owns in Manchester, which she stays in while filming Brassic and to be close to her home friends.

Michelle Keegan bump was showing through her ribbed knitted dress© Instagram / @michkeegan
Michelle would show off her bump before the birth

"All my friends and family are up there, and I'm a homebird really," she said. "It's great timing because I'm getting to see everyone before the baby comes."

