Michelle Keegan shares first baby house details in new photos

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are getting used to life as first-time parents after welcoming their baby girl, Palma, on 6 March.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-one revealed an insight into her new home life with her baby girl, sharing a photo from inside her expansive mansion. The stylish room was adorned with plenty of balloons celebrating the arrival of Michelle and Mark's baby girl, many simply reading: "Baby girl."

WATCH: Relive Michelle Keegan's growing baby bump

The stunning room opened out to the couple's garden with its wet deck and white furniture outside. Due to the rainy weather outside, a rainbow could be seen.

In a separate post, Michelle thanked her fans for their messages after she and Mark shared their joyous news. Alongside the black-and-white photo of their daughter, which was shared at her birth, Michelle wrote: "Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages."

© Instagram Michelle shared a glimpse inside her daughter's new room

Announcing Palma's birth on Wednesday, the Ten Pound Poms star said: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

The Brassic actress first shared the news that she was pregnant back in December 2024. Michelle and Mark shared a joint post on Instagram, where they were seen on a beautiful sandy beach.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle are now parents to daughter Palma

The expectant mother cradled her blossoming bump in a low-rise, floaty white skirt and off-the-shoulder sweater, while Mark, who faced away from the camera, wore an off-white linen ensemble.

Throughout her pregnancy, Michelle shared a handful of at-home updates, including a set of "self-care January" photos posted to Instagram, which saw her take a trip to the spa and enjoy a cosy night at her £3.5 million Essex home watching BBC's The Traitors.

© Getty Images The actress shares her daughter with husband Mark

In an interview with Grazia, the star revealed her pregnancy cravings. "I'm usually a savoury girl, but now I'm craving sugary stuff," she said. "I'll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout."

The Stockport-born star also offered an insight into how she was spending her pregnancy – at the apartment she owns in Manchester, which she stays in while filming Brassic and to be close to her home friends.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Michelle would show off her bump before the birth

"All my friends and family are up there, and I'm a homebird really," she said. "It's great timing because I'm getting to see everyone before the baby comes."