Heidi Klum suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction during glamorous outing in NYC

Heidi Klum has never been one to shy away from gracing the runway in her underwear. The supermodel has posed in her lingerie for brands like Victoria's Secret, SKIMS, and Intimissimi.

But even a runway mogul like the 51-year-old wasn’t prepared for a surprise gust of wind in New York City on Wednesday. Heidi was quick to protect her modesty when the slit of her dress flew open mid-strut.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum wore a tuxedo dress

The German model oozed chic in a black tuxedo maxi dress that featured a one-sleeved design. The structured number included a figure-hugging bodice adorned with buttons running down the front along with sinuous lapels while the skirt boasted a large thigh-high slit. Heidi's elegant outfit was teamed with black, pointed-toe slingback heels and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The mother-of-four added a touch of glitz to her look with a diamond-encrusted pendant necklace and a pair of matching silver earrings. Heidi's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a pinch of blush and a pink lip.

© Getty Images The model wore a leopard print one piece

Heidi's stylish looks didn't stop there – that same evening, the star was spotted on a night out in the Big Apple dressed in a leopard print catsuit that featured a sweetheart neckline and strapless design. The bold number was layered beneath a chocolate-brown leather trench coat.

The star was on her way to watch her pal Nicole Scherzinger perform in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

Earlier in the week, the model opted for a monochromatic ensemble that boasted a pleated leather mini-skirt and a black turtle-neck crop top. The sleek outfit was teamed with a pair of sheer stockings and pointed-toe kitten heels.

© Getty Images Heidi opted for a monochromatic ensemble

Germany's Next Top Model

Heidi was joined in New York City by her daughter, Leni Klum. The 20-year-old stepped into the spotlight this year as she joined her mom to celebrate Heidi's two decades at the helm of Germany's Next Top Model.

© Getty Images Heidi and her daughter Leni

"Finally getting to know all the participants was so cool. I had seen part of the season in advance and was excited for everyone until I got to the set myself," shared Leni.

"And working with my mom again was great. Even though it's primarily work, we always have so much fun together - and then my grandma visited us on set too."

Heidi has been joined by a slew of star-studded names on the show and most recently shared the screen with Alessandra Ambrosio, Hayley Hasselhoff, and Kristian Schuller.