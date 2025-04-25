Kate Hudson celebrates with mom Goldie Hawn in stunning poolside photos on luxurious family vacation

Kate Hudson ushered in her 46th birthday in true style this year – she turned one special day into a week-long celebration.

The Running Point actress enjoyed a sun-filled vacation with her entire family in a luxe, undisclosed location. Kate took to Instagram to show off a few special memories from her getaway.

The first photograph depicted the star posing outside her sprawling villa in a yellow bandeau bikini top and a stylish sarong adorned with a playful pattern. The 46-year-old completed her summer look with a Maison Goyard handbag – which just so happened to double as the coziest bed for her fluffy white pup.

Kate slicked back her blonde locks into an elegant updo and donned a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses. She captioned the post: "Best birthday week. Thank you for all the love."

Another photo in the carousel showed Kate surrounded by loved ones, with a towering birthday cake sparkling at the center of a beautifully set al fresco dining table. The star smiled as she hugged her daughter Rani, with the pair admiring the glowing sparkler together.

Kate's mom, Goldie Hawn, was sitting next to her on the table along with Kate's other loved ones.

The family also celebrated the Easter weekend, with Kate including an adorable photograph of Rani standing next to an Easter bunny. The six-year-old looked sweet in a pale pink summer dress and a pair of white sneakers as she carried a basket full of colorful eggs.

Kate's relationship with her mom

The singer shares a close bond with her mother, Goldie, and even dedicated her new song "Right on Time" to her. In an interview with Glamour, Kate opened up about the inspiration behind the song. "The story I'm telling is just these little things that she's told me about her childhood and her growth, and what her life was before she became famous," she said.

Kate continued: "She loved it! I mean, at first I think she was, it took a second to sink in because she was like, 'Is that about me?' I was like, 'Yes'. And then when she heard it again…"

"I think we're the keepers of our parents' stories, and we get to share them with our children and we get to share them with your community. I really believe in that third-generational respect and care. But I get to do it in music and then share it with the world, which is really fun for me," she explained.