Victoria Beckham's sister is her literal twin with new bob and slinky dress 

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shares an incredibly close bond with her lookalike sister, Louise Adams.

The pair, who grew up together in Hertfordshire, have made several joint appearances over the years, including at key family celebrations and several of VB's sartorial showcases.

And on Wednesday, their support for one another was made crystal clear when Louise glammed up for a family gathering in the countryside. Supporting her famous sister's eponymous fashion line, Louise donned a slinky midi dress complete with long sleeves and elegant gathering around the waistline.

© Instagram Louise was the mirror image of her sister Victoria rocking a bob and a sleek midi dress

Victoria has worn various iterations of the same dress in recent months, including during her visit to Paris with her husband David. The timeless frock, which also comes in a sumptuous 'blackberry' hue, is wonderfully minimalist and boasts a feminine silhouette with leg-lengthening folds of fabric cascading around the hemline.

Louise, who appeared to be visiting David and Victoria's Cotswolds bolthole, also paid tribute to her sister with her choice of hairdo. While Louise typically wears her sun-kissed brunette locks in a low ponytail, the mother-of-four seemingly took a leaf out of the singer's style book with a new super-sleek bob reminiscent of Victoria's iconic 90s 'lob'.

© Instagram Louise posed with her son Finlay

Louise was joined by her three eldest children: Libby, Tallulah-May and Finlay. Echoing their mother's sartorial elegance, Libby and Tallulah also embraced the glam dress code, opting for understated maxi dresses in creamy shades. For a slightly bolder look, Libby rocked a halter neck frock peppered with red roses.

© Instagram Sister duo Victoria and Louise share a close bond

Finlay, meanwhile, looked oh-so dapper in a black tuxedo, a crisp white shirt and smart velvet loafers.

Alongside snapshots which were shared to Instagram, Louise penned: "Three chicks @libbyyadams @tallulahisted @fin_isted what would I do without you xxx."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. One wrote: "Beautiful family," while a second noted: "Love your haircut," and a third chimed in: "Stunning."

Victoria and Louise's bond

Victoria and Louise grew up together in Hertfordshire alongside their brother Christian, and their parents, Anthony and Jacqueline Adams. Victoria previously told Vogue her dad instilled lots of drive into his children.

"My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house," Victoria told the publication in 2017.

"My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn't hear it."