Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham is dripping in eye-watering diamonds in unseen picture
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham is dripping in eye-watering diamonds in unseen picture
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. © Getty Images

Victoria Beckham is dripping in eye-watering diamonds in unseen picture

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper wows in glittering jewellery

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham has been a very busy lady lately. Not only did she present a stunning fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in February, but she has hosted an early birthday party for her husband David's 50th, and launched lots of new items in her Victoria Beckham Beauty line.

The former Spice Girl has had a little bit of downtime though, and she featured in a previously unseen snap on skincare specialist Melanie Grant's Instagram feed.

Victoria Beckham looked stunning in Melanie Grant's picture© @melaniegrantskin
Victoria looked stunning in Melanie's picture

Melanie featured a shot of VB looking happy and relaxed, staring off into the distance at dinner, rocking a black top, with her hair tied back. In the snap, Victoria was seen wearing three glistening tennis bracelets and an incredible diamond engagement ring, which is one of the biggest in her ever-growing collection. Wow!

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Victoria Beckham is dripping in diamonds to make special announcement

Melanie is Victoria's facialist. The Australian-born skincare expert has been helping Victoria achieve her dream skin ever since she paid her a visit at her flagship store in Sydney during a trip in October 2018.

In a previous interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria raved about Melanie's work, saying: "Honestly, the most amazing facial I have ever had."

Victoria Beckham's watch and ring collection

VB may be known for her elite wardrobe, but her watch and jewellery collection is not to be sniffed at - it's epic.

Victoria Beckham attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2018 in Paris, France.© Getty
Victoria at the Dior Homme Menswear show with her Patek Philippe watch

The fashion designer has a huge array of really exclusive timepieces that are worth enormous amounts. One of her most standout designs is her Patek Philippe watch, of which she has two different Nautilus timepieces. In 2023, she rocked the yellow-gold style with a cream dial. In 2019, the star headed to the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and rocked the 'Nautilus 3800/1', with a black dial. This discontinued style is probably worth around £70,000.

Victoria Beckham wearing diamond and emerald engagement rings© Getty
Victoria has a variety of engagement rings

And of course, let's not forget her collection of over 15 engagement rings. Yes, you read that right. Former England footballer David proposed to the star in 1998 with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring set on a yellow gold band, which was rumoured to have cost £65,000.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More