Victoria Beckham is dripping in eye-watering diamonds in unseen picture

Victoria Beckham has been a very busy lady lately. Not only did she present a stunning fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in February, but she has hosted an early birthday party for her husband David's 50th, and launched lots of new items in her Victoria Beckham Beauty line.

The former Spice Girl has had a little bit of downtime though, and she featured in a previously unseen snap on skincare specialist Melanie Grant's Instagram feed.

Victoria looked stunning in Melanie's picture

Melanie featured a shot of VB looking happy and relaxed, staring off into the distance at dinner, rocking a black top, with her hair tied back. In the snap, Victoria was seen wearing three glistening tennis bracelets and an incredible diamond engagement ring, which is one of the biggest in her ever-growing collection. Wow!

Melanie is Victoria's facialist. The Australian-born skincare expert has been helping Victoria achieve her dream skin ever since she paid her a visit at her flagship store in Sydney during a trip in October 2018.

In a previous interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria raved about Melanie's work, saying: "Honestly, the most amazing facial I have ever had."

Victoria Beckham's watch and ring collection

VB may be known for her elite wardrobe, but her watch and jewellery collection is not to be sniffed at - it's epic.

© Getty Victoria at the Dior Homme Menswear show with her Patek Philippe watch

The fashion designer has a huge array of really exclusive timepieces that are worth enormous amounts. One of her most standout designs is her Patek Philippe watch, of which she has two different Nautilus timepieces. In 2023, she rocked the yellow-gold style with a cream dial. In 2019, the star headed to the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and rocked the 'Nautilus 3800/1', with a black dial. This discontinued style is probably worth around £70,000.

© Getty Victoria has a variety of engagement rings

And of course, let's not forget her collection of over 15 engagement rings. Yes, you read that right. Former England footballer David proposed to the star in 1998 with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring set on a yellow gold band, which was rumoured to have cost £65,000.