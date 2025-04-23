Victoria Beckham looks so different in outfit you've definitely never seen her wear before

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is a veritable style icon, renowned for her pristine wardrobe and effortless elegance.

As a well-respected British fashion designer, the mother-of-four has an eye for detail and is often seen modelling several of her sartorial creations. Think slinky dresses, tailored separates and figure-flattering silhouettes.

At the weekend, VB nonetheless did away with her typically chic style and opted for a different look that we've never seen her model before. Eschewing her tailored separates and billowing frocks, David's wife donned an eye-catching high-vis jacket and a black hard hat.

© Instagram VB's style is typically effortless and chic

In a snapshot shared to Cruz's Instagram, the 51-year-old could be seen flashing a peace sign alongside her youngest son, Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, and Victoria's husband, David, who were also dressed in matching jackets and hats.

Singer-songwriter Jackie and Victoria had a sweet twinning moment, with the pair rocking the same playful pose and modelling almost identical brunette 'lobs'.

© Instagram The fashion designer flashed a peace sign in a high-vis jacket and a hard hat

Victoria first debuted her iconic shoulder-grazing bob during her Spice Girl era. And while the star has since experimented with tumbling, glossy locks, she's often returned to her failsafe, choppy hairdo.

In his caption, Cruz, 20, wrote: "I don't sing American, I do love [you though]."

© Getty Images Cruz is dating singer-songwriter Jackie Apostel

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Pointing out the similarities between Jackie and VB, one wrote: "Your mum and Jackie so cute, and same hair length," while a second noted: "VB in a hard hat and hi-vis is absolutely iconic," and a third chimed in: "So wholesome."

Victoria's unexpected look comes after she celebrated her 51st birthday with her family. To mark the occasion, the designer seemingly jetted off to Miami where she was joined by David, Romeo and Harper.

© Instagram VB was joined by her husband David as well as Romeo and Harper

The Beckham clan enjoyed a lavish yacht trip, as well as a sunset dinner where they were joined by their famous pals, David and Isabela Grutman.

For the special occasion, Victoria looked glamorous in a pair of flared white trousers and a matching corset top. She wore her chocolate tresses in a chic updo and accessorised with a pair of diamond drop earrings.

David, meanwhile, was his usual dapper self in a tailored taupe suit and brown leather moccasins.

On her big day, former England captain David posted a plethora of throwback photos, including a handful of romantic pictures, as well as family photos and adorable pictures of Victoria from her childhood.

In his caption, David wrote: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & best friend that we could all wish for [heart emoji] Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."