Victoria Beckham, 51, shimmers like a mermaid - in slinkiest bodycon dress ever
Victoria Beckham arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Victoria Beckham shimmers like a mermaid - in the slinkiest bodycon dress ever

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham wows in a new dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham certainly brightened up our Monday! The mother-of-four donned a stunning, full-length, bodycon dress from her collection as she announced her latest standout moment in her illustrious fashion career.

VB explained to her followers that she had teamed up with Ounass to open a pop-up store in Dubai. In honour of the news, the 51-year-old donned an eye-wateringly beautiful frock, in a shimmering, ocean blue. The dress was super close-fitting and had ruched, gathered waist detail. It shimmered expertly under the lights, giving her an ethereal look. Sublime.

Captioning the shot, the wife of footballing legend David said: " So excited to be here in Dubai to celebrate my capsule for @ounass! 

Victoria Beckham wearing a blue, bodycon dress on Instagram to launch her fashion pop up in Dubai© @victoriabeckham
Victoria looked sensational in her bodycon dress

Coming here and seeing how Emirati women are wearing my clothes and making them their own brings me so much joy.”

Victoria at Buckingham Palace

We knew we had seen this dress before - and we were right. The former Spice Girl stepped out in the eact same style in 2024, when she famously accompanied David to Buckingham Palace.

David and Victoria Beckham at state banquet© Alamy
David and Victoria Beckham at state banquet

David and Victotria were amongst 170 guests at the formal event, which honoured the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK.

Victoria Beckham wearing navy blue maxi dress for Buckingham Palace event© Instagram
Victoria wearing her navy blue maxi dress for Buckingham Palace event

The fashion mogul's frock was a totally appropriate for the occasion, crafted in a deep, navy blue. It's known as the 'Circle Detail Closed Back Gown In Blackberry' and costs £1,490. Victoria has given the standout number a summer revamp, and we can't wait until it drops. The high-end fashion icon clearly adores this style, and so she should - it fits her like a glove. 

Victoria Beckham poses in a gown with a long train and ruched hip detailing © @victoriabeckham
VB's gown features a long train and ruched hip detailing

Her branded website says of the style: "Distinctive design details are a hallmark of the Victoria Beckham brand and an attractive gathered detail adds fresh energy to the house’s signature style. Complemented by a sensuous gathered detail on the back of the skirt, the 'Circle Detail Closed Back Gown' has a subtle sexiness that is balanced by a demure round neckline and long sleeves with split cuffs. A godet insert at the back of the skirt brings extra fluidity to the silhouette."

