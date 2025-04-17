Victoria Beckham gave us a lesson in how to wear a little black dress at 51

Since skyrocketing to fame in 1996 with the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham has weathered decades of evolving fashion trends, from nineties bodycons to noughties low-rise jeans and more modern sharp tailoring.

While there is no denying that her style has changed over the years, there is one item she always has in her wardrobe that has stood the test of time – the little black dress.

Victoria first became synonymous with the classic yet glamorous staple when she was Posh Spice, and she continues to inspire her fans with her various iterations of the LBD. So how do you style a mini dress at 51?

© WireImage Victoria Beckham looked so glamorous in an LBD in 2022

One of her most recent examples was at the Le Papier Jacquemus Fashion Show in 2022, when she embodied Parisian chic in a dress with a sheer lace top and a slinky satin skirt.

Toning down her daring ensemble, Victoria layered a cropped, boxy blazer over her shoulders to conceal all but a small part of her lace bodice, and completed her all-black ensemble with dark tights, her trademark skyscraper heels, an ebony clutch bag and cool-girl sunglasses.

In honour of the fashion designer's birthday, we've looked back through some of her most iconic little black dress moments. Spoiler alert: they are seriously varied…

1/ 10 © WireImage Early mini dress, 1997 For a performance in Bali in 1997, Victoria showcased her early sartorial prowess in a fitted mini dress with spaghetti straps. It may have been in a midnight blue shade, but this marked the start of what would become her LBD journey.

2/ 10 © Redferns Psychedelic swirls, 1998 Black dresses needn't be boring, as VB proved with her psychedelic black and white swirls at the Spice World tour. There's no taking our eyes off the singer's captivating look!

3/ 10 © Getty Images Daring corset, 2000 Promoting hit single 'Out Of Your Mind' at the Astoria in London, Victoria posed for photos in a corset dress, which was the height of nineties and noughties style. The delicate straps under the illusion strapless neckline and the fitted bodice led into a micro skirt adorned with florals and daring leg splits.

4/ 10 © WireImage Vampy lace-ups, 2004 Even after the Spice Girls disbanded in February 2001, Posh Spice's penchant for corsets continued, with her donning a lace-up top and flowing skirt at The Royal Albert Hall. Amping up the glamour, Victoria added red lipstick that offset her blonde highlights and silver strappy heels.

5/ 10 © FilmMagic Micro dress, 2007 By 2007, when the Spice Girls announced their worldwide concert tour, the Return of the Spice Girls, Victoria had cemented her place as a fashion icon, leaning into her trademark style and embracing even shorter hems and more daring skyscraper heels. Pushing the fashion boundaries, she wore a micro mini that cinched her figure and skimmed her underwear, accessorising with towering heels and a cropped white jacket.

6/ 10 © WireImage Bustle skirt, 2007 Alongside her fitted bodice, David Beckham's wife rocked a bustle skirt on the red carpet, showcasing her tanned legs.

7/ 10 © WireImage Sparkles, 2007 Proving the classic black dress is a timeless option for any occasion, the now-mother-of-four sported a sparkly flapper-style frock with a fringed hem at the Roberto Cavalli flagship store opening.

8/ 10 © WireImage Experimenting with texture, 2008 Victoria has long been an advocate for clean, simple lines, but she has experimented with texture in the past. Case in point, her heart-adorned black and white waist-cinching mini from Marc Jacobs at the 2008 CFDA Fashion Awards.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Reunion fashion, 2012 In 2012, the Spice Girls reunited for the Summer Olympics closing ceremony, and Victoria took the opportunity to wear her favourite LBD style. Strapless, sparkly and semi-sheer with a ruffled train, the Giles Deacon design had all the features you'd expect from a glitzy performance.