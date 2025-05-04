Eva Longoria just wore a slinky Victoria Beckham dress to David's 50th 

Eva Longoria is both a fashion icon and a true friend to the Beckhams.

The actress made appearances at both of David Beckham's star-studded birthday celebrations, and looked as glamorous as always at both – but she paid tribute to the family in a very special way the second time around.

Stepping out on Saturday evening for the former football legend's party at Core Restaurant in London, Eva wore a beautiful dress designed by none other than Victoria Beckham.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria attended David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration at Core in London

The piece is a gorgeous satin maxi dress in sky blue, that hugged the Only Murders in the Building star's figure for a flattering fit. With a plunging V-neckline and elegant ballgown-style drape, it is easily one of the most eye-catching pieces from Victoria's repertoire.

Eva's dress wasn't the only Victoria Beckham piece she brought out

However, the 50-year-old also accessorised with an iconic piece from Victoria's fashion line: the textured calf leather Victoria clutch, in an ivory colour.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria looked amazing in a blue satin maxi dress from Victoria Beckham

The brand describes the bag as having a "sleek silhouette with structured body and softly rounded top for a contemporary blend of masculine and feminine".

There's no better way to pay tribute to a family than to show up in a super chic ensemble designed by the matriarch!

Eva also attended David's celebrations last month

The actress also appeared with her friend celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves at the immense party that took place in Cipriani's Socialista lounge.

Posing alongside Ken and her goddaughter, Harper Beckham, the Desperate Housewives star wore a stunning black slip dress that featured a back cut-out as well as an asymmetrical neckline.

Eva also had her hair styled back into an updo with her brunette tresses framing her face, hanging on either side.

© Instagram Harper Beckham with her godparents Eva Longoria and Ken Paves

Beside her, Ken sported an incredibly smart all-black ensemble, complete with a two-piece suit, bowtie, black Oxfords, and a dapper white dress shirt.

Harper also looked amazing at the event, wearing a dark olive satin maxi dress and two subtle pendant necklaces to match, with her long blonde hair styled in waves.

Though eldest son Brooklyn was noticeably absent, other celebrity attendees of the event included Tom Brady and Cindy Crawford.