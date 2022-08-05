Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to this special someone in her life Posh Spice showed off her kind side

Victoria Beckham paid a special tribute on Friday, as she wished a happy birthday to her close friend Ken Paves.

Ken is Victoria's hairdresser, and the pair have such a close bond that he is also the godfather to her daughter, Harper Seven. Posh Spice shared two photos of her friend, and wrote a loving tribute with each of them. In the first, she and Ken danced away in the back of a car, prompting her to say: "Happy birthday to my dancing partner and fave hairdresser!! I love u so much @kenpaves."

The second image saw Ken working on Harper, and Victoria captioned the shot: "Harper Seven loves her godfather! Happy birthday Kenny!!"

Harper looked so glamorous in the shop wearing a striking princess dress that resembled a sunset with its striking colours.

Victoria isn't Ken's only client, and he recently made over Eva Longoria, prompting a slightly jealous response from VB.

Following the styling, Ken called the Desperate Housewives star his "muse" to which Victoria responded: "What about me?" with a laughing face emoji.

Victoria paid a special tribute to her friend Ken

Although Ken plays a large part in Victoria's life, her main man is her husband David and the pair have recently been enjoying a family holiday in France.

Earlier this week, the power couple donned matching red outfits as they explored the French Riviera aboard their lavish yacht.

Taking to her Instagram, Victoria shared a sun-drenched snap of the loved-up couple posing on the side of a boat with a stunning sea backdrop.

Ken is Harper's godfather

Opting for red, David donned a smart tomato-hued polo shirt and teal shorts, while fashion mogul Victoria slipped into a glamorous red polka dot maxi dress. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a white manicure, and a dainty bracelet.

Prepped for the breezy weather, the mum-of-four swept her brunette locks back into a low ponytail.

She captioned her post: "Looks like I inspired @davidbeckham again!!! Matchy matchy x kisses."

