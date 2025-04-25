Harper Beckham is edgy in leather - with the vintage Chanel bag we always wanted

Harper Beckham joined her big brother Romeo at British rapper Central Cee's concert at the 02 on Thursday evening, and the daughter of David and Victoria Beckham looked super cool as she posed outside the arena.

The 13-year-old stared up at a picture of the music star, and we couldn't help but notice her incredible outfit, which was simple, yet totally classic.The mini fashionista donned a gloriously boxy leather bomber jacket (one of this season's hottest trends), a pair of baggy jeans, trainers, and dangling from her wrist was an exquisite quilted vintage Chanel bag, with gold hardware. Divine!

A Chanel bag is truly the definition of elegance and sophistication, especially a vintage piece in the ever-desirable black leather with the 24kt gold hardware colour combination. This is quite a grown-up choice for Harper - perhaps she borrowed it from her former Spice Girl mother, Victoria's wardrobe?

© Instagram Harper carried a vintage Chanel bag at the Central Cee concert

After all, they are timeless pieces of arm candy that age remarkably well if looked after properly, and Harper's bag looks in mint condition.

Designer pre-loved site, Luxe Cheshire, told HELLO! "Harper is carrying a beautiful and highly sought-after Seasonal Chanel Flap Bag in the most desirable colour-way of black lambskin leather with gold hardware.

"Looking at the bag in more detail, it features the iconic pearl crush detail that allows you to adjust the chain to any length, making it a super versatile and valuable piece, as it is something the traditional Chanel Classic Flap Bags do not have. The Seasonal Flap Bags are limited in availability, and this one in particular includes all the most recognisable hallmark features such as the quilted leather design and ‘CC’ turncock at the centre, making it both beautiful as well as a great investment piece. While Chanel does not publicly list prices for seasonal items, this model is estimated to be between £4,500 and £5,500. This is a massive comparison to the current price of a Medium Classic Flap Bag, which is due to increase again, but is currently priced at £8,540."

© Instagram Harper had a great time with her brother Romeo at the concert

The great thing about a Chanel bag, especially with a black one like Harper's, is that it's timeless. A casual look like the teenager's work well with it, as the bag will elevate the whole outfit. If one carries a Chanel bag, one will instantly look well put together, despite wearing dressed-down clothes.

David Beckham's designer bags

Harper comes from a family that adores designer goods, particularly bags.

© GC Images David Beckham carrying an Hermes bag in Paris

Earlier this year, her dad, footballing legend David, was spotted leaving his plush Paris hotel after sitting front row at wife Victoria's fashion show, carrying a huge, oversized Hermès bag known as the 'Voyage'. The father-of-four has been seen with a variety of timeless icons from the luxe French brand before, but this bag was by far the biggest we've seen him carry.