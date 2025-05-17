Nicole Kidman adds sultry twist to tailored look for star-studded event

Nicole Kidman is adding a surprising sultry accessory to her sartorial agenda this season. The Babygirl actress is elevating her monochromatic ensembles with black gloves for a chic twist to her recent looks.

The 57-year-old stepped out for the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers season two in a sleek, tailored look by Haidar Ackermann for Tom Ford. Styled by Jason Bolden, the pair turned to look 50 from the designer's inaugural collection for the fashion house. The elegant number featured a black sequined single-breasted blazer adorned with a plunging neckline and sharp, structured shoulders. The garment was embellished with a white gardenia on the lapel, while the sleeves were layered with white cuffs.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman wore Tom Ford

Nicole teamed the blazer with black svelte pants and matching pointed-toe heels. As per the styling on the runway, the glitzy look was accessorized with a pair of black leather gloves.

The actress styled her luscious blonde locks into a high ponytail with face-framing bangs while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a dark, smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a natural, glossy lip. Nicole added a touch of sparkle to her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings – it's where tailored glamour meets femininity.

© Getty Images The actress attended the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2

Nicole reprised her role as Masha Dmitrichenko, the Russian founder of a wellness retreat, in the hit series.

Met Gala

This isn't the first time this month that the star has stepped out wearing a pair of stylish gloves. Nicole exuded high fashion in a Balenciaga number that was originally designed in 1952 for the 2025 Met Gala. The black, strapless garment boasted a corseted waist and a picot-edged basque crafted from silk organza. Satin bows were adorned onto the bodice while the look was accessorized with a lace scarf, black spandex jersey gloves, and pointed-toe pumps.

Nicole's bombshell tresses were cut into an elegant bob with a side-parting, while her makeup was left radiant with a glowing complexion. The star opted for a pair of diamond chandelier earrings to complete her chic look.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Met Gala

"Balenciaga is a house that has developed and evolved in such a specific way over the years," she told Vogue.

"When Demna sent me this sketch, I was inspired by the way he was able to take such a beautiful piece from the house’s past and modernise it in a way that felt so uniquely me."

© WireImage The actress wore Balenciaga

She continued: "When I spoke to Anna, she shared with me that the red carpet theme was 'Tailored For You,' and this dress embodies that."

"From the hips, to the bows around the waist, to the corset, Demna and his team have this dress tailored to perfection. The fabric and the tulle is divine."