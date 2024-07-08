Bella Hadid's latest cowgirl coded look is her most iconic yet

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Bella Hadid's latest cowgirl look is nothing short of iconic, cementing her status as the ultimate modern cowgirl.

In her latest appearance, Bella sported a stunning paisley shirt that effortlessly showcased traditional western wear imbued with her high fashion pedigree.

An experienced equestrian, Bella often shares glimpses of her love for horses on social media, solidifying her cowgirl credentials. “It’s no secret that cowgirlcore has taken over the fashion sphere (thank you Cowboy Carter) donned by the likes of Hailey Bieber whilst on holiday, Kendall Jenner on the regular and Bella Hadid almost every day since she met her real-life cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos,” explains H Fasions Orion Scott.

The supermodel shared the photo on Instagram saying, "Ran a few barrels over the past few weeks, lost my hat during my last run." The vibrant red paisley pattern of Bella’s shirt added a bold pop of colour, while the intricate design brought a sense of classic western elegance. Bella paired this eye-catching shirt with high-waisted, dark blue jeans that hugged her frame perfectly, adding a contemporary touch to the overall ensemble.

Her outfit was completed with a statement belt featuring an ornate buckle, a nod to the authentic cowboy aesthetic. Her outfit not only pays homage to classic western wear but also sets a new standard for cowgirl chic, making her the picture-perfect horse girl — cowboy boyfriend and all.

© Gotham Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have been dating since late last year

You’ve probably noticed that the cowgirl aesthetic made its debut just in time for summer and festival seasons, making it perfect for those of us who love to dive into a stylish moment.

With a plethora of western-inspired looks to choose from, including the coastal cowgirl trend, it’s almost impossible to find a new outfit piece that doesn’t have a touch of outback flair.

With searches for cowboy fashion soaring, Bella Hadid's latest look is a testament to the enduring allure of the cowgirl aesthetic and its influence on contemporary style.