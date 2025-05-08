Katie Holmes' sexy mermaid hair is all down to these hardworking hair products

Katie Holmes had the internet abuzz thanks to her stunning 'dramatic' hair look on Wednesday night at the Poker Face season two celebration. The actress wore her usually straight hair curly, and boy did she look beautiful.

Those of us who are Katie Holmes stans - long before her marriage and divorce to Tom Cruise - will remember she often wore her brunette locks curly in her Dawson's Creek days, all romantic waves and tight curls which was in vogue at the time.

© Getty Katie's curly hair in all its glory

Back to Katie's curly hair of 2025. The 46-year-old reverted back to her hair's natural texture, wavy, loose, and dare I say it, mermaid-esque, and her hair stylist DJ Quintero used his knowledge to harness Katie's hair's - and two products featured heavily to get it looking so good.

“When she walked in the door, she had her natural texture, and I said, “'Let’s just add some more texture,” he told Allure.

The stylist reveals how he used Living Proof's new Leave-In Conditioning Spray, $32, all over Katie's hair, before using a small iron to intensify her natural texture.

© Instagram Katie debuted her major hair transformation ahead of Poker Face season two

"Then I set it by putting it into random larger braids all around her head," he added. He gave her hair the final spritz with the Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray, from $19 / from £16 if you're reading this in the UK, which cooled and set the hair without making it stiff.

Katie's fans loved the look, which she wore with a chic blue and white floral suit from R13. What I loved about this look was the natural vibe. It tapped into the whole 'undone done' aesthetic, giving a more laidback feel to her tailored outfit - a particular skill of Katie's, in my opinion.

Her fans called the look "stunning" and said her hair is "on point!" Hard agree.

© Getty Katie Holmes on the red carpet back in 1995

Katie's hair tricks

For us fine haired, or straight haired girlies, Katie's hair stylist is onto something with his tricks of the trade. Braiding the hair after curling helps to hold the curls, and making sure hair is conditioned pre-braid is an easy to help them hold without being stiff.

Katie's preferred Living Proof Conditioning Spray is new to the brand's roster, and designed to condition the hair without weighing it down. It also acts as a detangler plus protects against damage and stress - hence Katie's curls looking so conditioned.

Living Proof Dry Volume & Texture Spray © Living Proof $36 at Amazon From £16 at Lookfantastic

The crux of Katie's hair is that it looks natural; there's no lacquered pieces or curls spritzed to within an inch of their life. You want to keep the movement, let it look as though you've just rolled out of bed rather than spent hours fixing a style. Hence the use of the Volume & Texture Spray, which is described as the ideal product for creating "imperfectly perfect lived-in look and feel" styles.

It works on dry hair to add texture and volume, with one reviewer declaring it as "the only thickening product that ever really worked for my baby-fine, limp hair."