Kylie Jenner looks sensational in $13k diamond bikini – but you'll never guess who wore it first

Kylie Jenner is known for reviving archival fashion treasures, and her swimwear choices are no exception. The makeup mogul resurrected a hot red bikini from Chanel's spring 1995 collection during her lavish vacation to Turks and Caicos this month.

The fiery two piece features a triangle bikini top and a micro-mini thong bottoms adorned with silver rhinestones. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram to share a carousel of sultry snaps of her posing in the vintage number.

© @kyliejenner Kylie in a 1995 Chanel bikini

The first photograph captured the star gazing into the camera with a fierce pose while she sat on the edge of the sun lounger. In one image, Chanel's iconic logo emblem was visible on the back of the red thong bottoms – spelled out in sparkly gemstones.

Kylie's luscious raven locks were swept to the side in bombshell beach waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a radiant complexion enhanced by a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the photo dump: "No place i'd rather beeee <3."

© Instagram The thong featured Chanel's iconic logo emblem in gemstones

The crystal-encrusted bikini resales for over $13,000 and was most recently sold on 1stdibs for over $5,000.

However, Kylie isn't the first star to have worn the sultry swimsuit – the number was originally debuted on the catwalk by the German supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Claudia took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she had rocked the luxurious bikini back in the mid-'90s. The supermodel shared a throwback snap of herself strutting down the runway in the micro-mini ensemble. The original look was elevated with a diamond-encrusted belly chain featuring Chanel’s iconic logo and a colorful towel draped effortlessly as a shawl. Claudia’s glossy blonde locks were styled in soft waves, pinned back with two white flowers for a romantic finish.

The 54-year-old captioned the post: "@KylieJenner sparkling in this stunning bikini I wore on the @Chanel Official spring '95 runway."

This isn't the first time Kylie has taken swimwear inspiration from the '90s supermodel. Last year, the mother-of-two sported the same Chanel bikini in a black colourway as she posed on a rock during her summer getaway. The black number was worn previously by Claudia, with Kylie's followers labelling the pair as "two icons".

© Instagram Kylie wore the same bikini in black last year

At the time, Claudia penned on Instagram:"@KylieJenner has the right idea."

Kylie is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her two children, Stormi and Aire, and her sister, Kendall Jenner.

See Kylie's best bikini looks

© @kyliejenner Studded shorts

© @kyliejenner Gold bikini

© Instagram Blue number

Orange number