Victoria Beckham's Y2K Met Gala look was totally see-through - but complete perfection

The Met Gala 2025 is over for another year, but we are still reeling over fashion's biggest red carpet night. Many refer to the bash as the 'Oscars of fashion', and we can totally see why.

Celebrities gather together and pose up a storm at New York's famous Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, the fabulous Victoria Beckham didn't attend the iconic event, as she was busy celebrating husband David's 50th birthday.

We decided to go through the archives and check the times when the former Spice Girl hit the steps of the Met, and wow, what a selection of outfits she's worn!

© WWD Victoria Beckham and model Naomi Campbell at the Met Gala in 2003

Our favourite has to be the sheer, crystal-embellished mini dress she wore back in 2003, when she arrived at the famous venue, hand-in-hand with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

© PA Images via Getty Images Victoria's dress was by Dolce & Gabbana

It was VB's very first time at the prestigious event, and she stole the show in her lingerie-inspired slip dress, which was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress had sparkling accents and was paired with strappy stilettos, a voluminous blow-dry, and a deep tan - the beauty look of the moment.

The Y2K look embodied the WAG-tastic look of the time, and we think the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper looked incredible.

© Peter Kramer Victoria at the Met in 2006

Three years later, Victoria arrived at the 2006 Met Gala in a dramatic red, calf-length gown that boasted layers upon layers of shimmering tulle. The balletcore style bodice accentuated her silhouette, with a skirt that flared out from the waist into a full A-line shape, giving it an elegant 1950s aesthetic - something the fashionista doesn't often wear. She accessorised to perfection with a statement ruby necklace and a matching lipstick in the same scarlet hue.

When did Victoria Beckham last go to the Met Gala?

VB last attended the Met Gala over a decade ago in 2014.

© PA Images via Getty Images David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arriving at the Met Gala 2014

Then, finally established as a fashion designer in her own right, the brunette beauty opted for an item from her fashion label - a classic and minimalist, floor-length and form-fitting gown in stark white. It mirrored her look of today, which is unfussy with famously clean lines. Bringing the bling, she added rocks by Jacob & Co jewellery.