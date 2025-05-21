Victoria Beckham is the new Audrey Hepburn - in the most classic pencil skirt we ever did see

Victoria Beckham is currently in New York City right now, and on Tuesday evening the fashion mogul delighted her million-strong Instagram followers by wearing a distinctively chic pencil skirt.

The 51-year-old gave us all a lesson on how to nail officewear as she teamed her slim-fit skirt with a simple collared top and an overslung tailored blazer. Of course, the mother-of-four added high heels and wore her mid-bob in a lightly curled style.

The pictures looked super impressive as VB stood with the famous Big Apple's skyline behind her.

Captioning the carousel of chic images, the wife of David Beckham wrote: "It’s such a pleasure to be back in New York presenting my latest collection at Centurion New York, in partnership with @americanexpress. This city, this skyline – there really are few things as iconic, and I’m thrilled to be in this incredible space!”

© Bettmann Audrey Hepburn often wore a pencil skirt

We couldn't help but be reminded of Audrey Hepburn when we first laid eyes on Victoria's latest outfit. The Roman Holiday actress famously had elfin features and dark hair, very like the former Spice Girl. She also favoured little black dresses, a hugely classic wardrobe brimming with timeless options, including pencil skirts.

Victoria's stylish May

This month, the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper has worn some show-stopping looks - we can hardly keep up!

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham wearing a blue, bodycon dress to launch her fashion pop-up in Dubai

Victoria jetted off to Dubai at the start of the month, when she teamed up with Ounass to open a pop-up store. In honour of the news, she donned an eye-wateringly beautiful frock, in a shimmering, ocean blue. The dress was super close-fitting and had ruched, gathered waist detail. It shimmered expertly under the lights, giving her an ethereal look.

© Instagram Victoria , her daughter Harper and Ken Paves during the launch party in Dubai

Hoisting an event on the same trip, the fashionista made sure to set the tone, styling the ‘Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress’ in the shade ‘Ice’ from her namesake label, Victoria Beckham. The slinky drape dress made from 100% Crepe back satin fitted the 51-year-old style maven like a glove, the off-the-shoulder neckline falling perfectly to unveil her collarbone on one side.

For shoes, VB opted for a set of Kim Kardashian-approved transparent pointed-toe pumps.