Nicola Peltz brushes off family 'rift' in Victoria Beckham's most memorable Y2K outfit

Nicola Peltz Beckham looked super stylish on Tuesday evening as she took to Instagram. The wife of Brooklyn Beckham looked as pretty as a picture as she uploaded a selfie.

In the image, the budding actress sported a face of immaculate makeup and looked sideways at her phone in a playful fashion.

We couldn't help but notice that the 30-year-old was wearing a NY hat - a style that her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, often sported in the late 90s and Y2K.

Perhaps she is taking tips from the former Spice Girl?

Victoria Beckham wearing a NY cap in 2003

The Beckham feud

Many have suggested that Nicola and Brooklyn seemingly snubbed David’s 50th birthday celebrations, which included a white-tie dinner and party at top London restaurant Core, attended by close friends, including Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria Bastón.

Brooklyn missed his dad David's 50th, where all his family, including Harper, celebrated

Brooklyn didn't share any birthday wishes to his footballing legend father, and the pair were also absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in early March.

Nicola and Brooklyn at VB's 2024 fashion show in Paris

However, sources close to the family confirmed to HELLO! that David and Victoria are committed to quickly repairing the rift. "They are keen to heal the rift. David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary."

Nicola and Victoria dressing the same

Fashion designer Victoria famously celebrated her 50th in 2024 with a star-studded bash. The frock she decided to don for the event was totally incredible. It was from her own collection, expertly made in a beautiful mint pastel green, and featured delightfully pretty layers.

Victoria wore a sheer dress for her 50th birthday in 2024

But this dress was actually first debuted by her daughter-in-law, Nicola, a month before, for Paris Fashion Week. VB shared an image backstage with her son Brooklyn's wife on Instagram at the time, with the caption: "Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!! [French flag emoji]. Kisses @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham xx."

Nicola also wore her mother-in-law Victoria's birthday dress

Nicole worked the sheer dress to perfection, which featured a sleeveless, high-neck silhouette and an appliqué lace design at the torso. The actress added some seriously chunky stilettos into the mix.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz pictured in 2024

Mother-of-four Victoria styled the frock in her own way too; she rocked a pair of black high-waisted underwear, a stack of diamond bangles on her wrist, and even added her black crutches, due to a foot injury at the time.