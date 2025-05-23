Heidi Klum's sheer dress is the ultimate day night look – wait until you see the feathers

Unlike most of us, Heidi Klum’s idea of a date night goes far beyond a candlelit dinner or a chic wine bar. The supermodel joined her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on the glamorous red-and-gold carpet at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc for a romantic evening at the 2025 amfAR Cannes Gala.

When it came to her look, the 51-year-old served up a sultry surprise that boasted layers of black tulle and feathers. Heidi donned a strapless custom gown courtesy of Yara Shoemaker, a Sarasota-based couture designer, that featured a corseted bodice and sheer tulle skirt. The garment was adorned with black appliqués and finished with a feather-trimmed train for an added touch of drama.

© Getty Images Heidi rocked a sheer black gown

The sheer number was accessorized with a pair of open-toe pumps that featured stylish ankle straps adorned with hardware. Heidi's luscious blonde locks were styled into a bombshell blowout while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a dark smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Tom looked equally suave in a buttoned-down black shirt tucked into a pair of matching tailored pants. Heidi's husband completed his look with a pair of black patent leather suit shoes.

© Getty Images Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum

Last week, the supermodel brought a pop of color to the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony red carpet. Heidi graced the Partir Un Jour screening in a floral organza petal Elie Saab gown. The pink number boasted layers of organza trimmed to mimic dainty floral petals and featured a strapless design with a thigh-high slit. The gown's voluminous train added a daring touch to the look and grazed the star-studded carpet.

Heidi accessorized with diamond-encrusted jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz and styled her signature blonde tresses into soft waves.

© Getty Images The supermodel wore a gown from Elie Saab

Heidi's husband

© Deadline via Getty Images The couple married in 2019

The couple tied the knot back in 2019, and despite their 16-year age gap, are happily married as ever. Speaking of their age difference, Heidi told Glamor Germany: "I'm 50 and no longer 20. I’m not a young girl who hasn’t experienced anything yet or has no idea about life. Time won’t stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me. I’ll always be 16 years older, and I’m aware of that."

"Maybe it will be a problem for me in 10 years’ time, maybe he won't like it then," she remarked. "In 20 years, I’ll be 70. I usually plan for the future – but with my husband, I live in the here and now."