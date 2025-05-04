Heidi Klum's daughter Leni reunites with Seal and biological dad Flavio Briatore for 21st birthday weekend

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum is now officially an adult! The budding model celebrates her 21st birthday on Sunday, May 4.

And she's already doing it in style, jetting off to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix just days after making a red carpet appearance with her mom, and she was supported by both her fathers.

Take a look at Leni's snippet of her weekend shared with her biological dad and half brother in the clip below…

WATCH: Leni Klum's birthday weekend in Florida with biological dad Flavio Briatore

At the annual F1 event, attended by several celebrities each year, Leni joined her father Flavio Briatore and her half brother Nathan, who Flavio welcomed with his ex-wife Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Later, Flavio shared some photos from the night prior, joined by Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, his wife Silvia Colombo, plus none other than Leni's adoptive dad Seal and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky.

Heidi became pregnant with Leni when she was still dating Flavio in 2003. However, the couple split soon after, and she soon began a relationship with the "Kiss From a Rose" singer.

© Instagram Her family and friends joined her for a 21st birthday celebration

She welcomed Leni on May 4, 2004, and in 2005, she tied the knot with Seal. He legally adopted Leni in 2009, whose name was changed to "Leni Olumi Klum." Heidi and Seal welcomed three more children before getting divorced in 2014.

At the time, the German supermodel emphasized that her Italian ex was not around when it came to raising Leni, noting that Seal was truly her father. Since the divorce as well, Heidi and Seal maintain an amicable relationship, and he is very close with all four of his children.

© Instagram Leni spent the weekend in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix

However, in recent years, Leni and her biological dad have reconnected, and she has grown closer with him and his family, sharing occasional photos together since 2023. Heidi is also professional partners with Flavio, with the exes most recently serving as partners for the NYC location of the upscale pizza chain Crazy Pizza.

"Leni's biological dad Flavio, he asked me to be partners with him and his pizza ventures," she told People at the restaurant's opening last October. "So this is the first one in America, with more to come." There are 14 other locations of Crazy Pizza worldwide.

© Instagram Her adoptive dad Seal joined her biological dad Flavio Briatore for the big weekend

"It looks so cute," she gushed. "I'm so happy with it… I think it looks amazing. It's super chic. And obviously the food is amazing, and we leave it to the Italians." Although she confessed she and her ex got into a "big fight" over one controversial item on the menu — pineapples.

"One item I had a big fight with Flavio about — because, you know, I'm German and in Germany we have pizza Hawaiian — it's pineapple and ham. I grew up on pizza Hawaiian so it has pineapple on it, but Italians think this is the worst thing on the planet," she shared.

© Getty Images Leni remains very close with her adoptive dad, and established a good relationship with her biological dad in recent years

"They’re like, 'There's no way. We're not doing this.' And I was like, 'But why?' There's a lot of tourists or so that I hear. [that like it]," she continued. "Plus I'm also a partner. So I feel like I should have a say."

"So he was like, 'Fine.' But he is normally like, 'There's no way. Italians don't do pizza Hawaiian.' I'm like, 'Well, in Germany, Italians are in Germany, and [also it's] my friends from Australia's [go-to] too."