Inside the 2025 amfAR Gala with Lauren Sanchez, Lady Kitty Spencer and more

The 2025 amfAR Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival was a star-studded affair on May 22 as the annual festival ended with a celebratory bash.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Emma Weymouth, the Marchioness of Bath, were both in attendance, alongside Lauren Sanchez, Heidi Klum and Law & Order's Mariska Hagitay. Held at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and sponsored by Chopard, the evening featured a runway show, an art auction, and lots of champagne…

© Getty Images for amfAR Lauren Sanchez The philanthropist and businesswoman wore a bold mermaid-inspired gown that featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline and a train. The blue metallic sheen left her glowing as she posed in the gardens, proudly wearing her engagement ring that is estimated to be between $3m million and $5 million.

© Getty Images for amfAR Jeff Bezos and Lauren Inside the party the pair were pictured all over each other, as they sat at their A-list table. During their week in Cannes Lauren was also honored at the annual The Global Gift Foundation Gala .Chaired by Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo, the A-list honored Lauren with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award. The honorees are "special individuals [who] use their social and economic status to carry out humanitarian work, achieving big and small changes, that create a great impact in the world".

© Getty Images for amfAR Mariska Hargitay At the amfAR Gala, Mariska wore a stunning white gown with diamante detailing as she entered on the arm of her husband Peter Hermann.

© Getty Images for amfAR Mariska and Peter Hermann It's been an emotional week for the SVU actress as she was joined by her family in Cannes to premiere her new documentary, My Mom Jayne.



Marking Mariska's directorial debut, the documentary marks the first time the actress has publicly shared intimate details of her mother's legacy – and in it she reveals details of her own parentage, sharing that her biological father is an Italian singer named Nelson Sardelli, not Mickey Hargitay, her mother’s second husband.



© Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images f Lady Kitty and Emma Weymouth Emma was radiant in a black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and a crochet material. Kitty, the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and the first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, also wore a crochet-inspired gown in white, with rosette appliques. Both ladies were dripping in diamonds.

© Variety via Getty Images Taraji P Henson Taraji was serving as she walked the red carpet in a white halterneck gown with cutout detailing on the wait and a train.

© Getty Images for amfAR Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Supermodel Heidi was beaming as she posed with husband Tom Kautliz inside the party. Heidi has been at the festival since opening night on May 13, where she looked ready to walk the runway as she descended the stairs in her stylish pink tulle dress.