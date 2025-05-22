Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside the 2025 amfAR Gala with Lauren Sanchez, Lady Kitty Spencer and more
Lady Kitty Spencer and Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, attend the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)© Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images f

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
The 2025 amfAR Gala during the 78th Cannes Film Festival was a star-studded affair on May 22 as the annual festival ended with a celebratory bash.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Emma Weymouth, the Marchioness of Bath, were both in attendance, alongside Lauren Sanchez, Heidi Klum and Law & Order's Mariska Hagitay. Held at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and sponsored by Chopard, the evening featured a runway show, an art auction, and lots of champagne…

Keep scrolling for all the best images...

Lauren Sanchez attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France.© Getty Images for amfAR

Lauren Sanchez

The philanthropist and businesswoman wore a bold mermaid-inspired gown that featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline and a train.

The blue metallic sheen left her glowing as she posed in the gardens, proudly wearing her engagement ring that is estimated to be between $3m million and $5 million.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)© Getty Images for amfAR

Jeff Bezos and Lauren

Inside the party the pair were pictured all over each other, as they sat at their A-list table.

During their week in Cannes Lauren was also honored at the annual The Global Gift Foundation Gala

.Chaired by Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo, the A-list honored Lauren with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award.

The honorees are "special individuals [who] use their social and economic status to carry out humanitarian work, achieving big and small changes, that create a great impact in the world".

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France© Getty Images for amfAR

Mariska Hargitay

At the amfAR Gala, Mariska wore a stunning white gown with diamante detailing as she entered on the arm of her husband Peter Hermann.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)© Getty Images for amfAR

Mariska and Peter Hermann

It's been an emotional week for the SVU actress as she was joined by her family in Cannes to premiere her new documentary, My Mom Jayne.

Marking Mariska's directorial debut, the documentary marks the first time the actress has publicly shared intimate details of her mother's legacy – and in it she reveals details of her own parentage, sharing that her biological father is an Italian singer named Nelson Sardelli, not Mickey Hargitay, her mother’s second husband.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, attend the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)© Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images f

Lady Kitty and Emma Weymouth

Emma was radiant in a black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and a crochet material.

Kitty, the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and the first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, also wore a crochet-inspired gown in white, with rosette appliques.

Both ladies were dripping in diamonds.

Taraji P. Henson at amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 during the 78th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc © Variety via Getty Images

Taraji P Henson

Taraji was serving as she walked the red carpet in a white halterneck gown with cutout detailing on the wait and a train.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France© Getty Images for amfAR

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Supermodel Heidi was beaming as she posed with husband Tom Kautliz inside the party.

Heidi has been at the festival since opening night on May 13, where she looked ready to walk the runway as she descended the stairs in her stylish pink tulle dress.

Priya Jain attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Kennedy Pollard/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images)© amfAR via Getty Images

Priya Jain

Eric Dane's rumored new girlfriend Priya was also in attendance, and posed in the evening light in her stunning emerald green column gown with embroidered metallic floral details.


